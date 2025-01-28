Data Privacy Day 2025 is celebrated on January 28 as an annual reminder for people to ensure that their personal data and privacy remains protected from various threats that can exist online and offline. Users should be well-informed of various privacy risks and issues, while learning how to deal with these challenges while safeguarding their privacy and personal information. If you use Apple devices, you can take advantage of several privacy-centric features designed for the company's smartphone and cloud services.

Here are some of the top features you can try out on your Apple device, in order to safeguard your personal information and privacy on Data Privacy Day 2025.

Top Apple Privacy Protections to Enable on Your Devices