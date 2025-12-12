The Motorola Edge 70 is all set to be launched in India as the first member of the Edge 70 family. Arriving as the successor to the Edge 60, several details about the handset have been teased ahead of its official debut. The Motorola Edge 70 will be equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit. It is teased to have a 5.99mm thin profile, competing against the likes of iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in the ultra-thin smartphone space.

We have curated all of the information about the upcoming handset, based on leaks from credible sources and official teasers. Here is everything we know about the Motorola Edge 70 ahead of its India launch.

Motorola Edge 70 India Launch Details

The Motorola Edge 70 will be launched in India on December 15. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Motorola Edge 70 launch's livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Motorola Edge 70, with less than a week remaining for its debut.

According to reports, the Motorola Edge 70 will be priced around Rs. 35,000 in India. If true, it would make the handset significantly more expensive than its predecessor, which was introduced at a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

However, its Indian variant is expected to come at a considerably lower cost than the global model, which was launched in November. In the UK, the Motorola Edge 70 is priced at GBP 700 (roughly Rs. 80,000). It is available in Europe and the Middle East with a starting price of EUR 799 (81,000).

The brand has already confirmed that the handset will go on sale via Flipkart, the Motorola India online store, and other offline retail stores following its December 15 debut.

Motorola Edge 70 Features and Specifications

The Motorola Edge 70 is teased to offer several upgrades over the current Edge 60 model. Here is everything we know about the upcoming Motorola handset based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

The Motorola Edge 70 is confirmed to be available in three colourways — Pantone Bronze Green, Pantone Gadget Grey, and Pantone Lily Pad, featuring a “textured finish”. The teaser image suggests it will sport a similar design to its predecessor, apart from its ultra-slim profile. It is teased to come in at 5.99mm.

The handset is confirmed to come with MIL-STD 810H certification and IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It will have an “aircraft-grade aluminium frame” and tip the scales at about 159g.

Display

The Motorola Edge 70 is confirmed to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 4,500 nits peak brightness.

It is claimed to have Gorilla Glass 7i protection and Smart Water Touch feature, which makes the screen more responsive when using the phone with wet hands. It will also have Dolby Atmos support.

Performance and Software

Powering the Motorola Edge 70 will be a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The handset is also teased to get a vapour chamber (VC) cooling system for managing thermals. It will run on Android 16-based Hello UI. The company promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the phone.

As per Motorola, the Edge 70 will feature the Moto AI suite, including AI Image Studio and AI Playlist Studio. There will also be Moto AI Assist with Remember This, Catch Me Up, and Next Move features. For easy switching, the Edge 70 is confirmed to get Smart Connect 3.0 technology.

Cameras

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 will have a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Pantone-validated primary camera and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with Macro Vision. The handset will feature a 50-megapixel quad-pixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Both front and rear cameras of the Edge 70 are teased to have 4K 60fps video recording capability. The camera will support features like AI Action Shot, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, AI Group Shot, and AI Signature Style.

Battery

The Motorola Edge 70 will pack a 5,000mAh silicon-carbon battery. It is claimed to deliver up to 31 hours of continuous video playback. The handset will have 68W wired and 15W wireless fast charging support.