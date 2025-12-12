Technology News
Kuttram Purindhavan is a Tamil crime series that follows Bhaskaran, a retired pharmacist, who gets entangled in the web of secrets while hiding a secret about a missing girl.

Updated: 12 December 2025 22:13 IST
Kuttram Purindhavan Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know?

Photo Credit: Sony LIV

Bhaskaran’s good deed spirals into chaos, trapping him in secrets and lies

  • Kuttram Purindhavan is a Tamil crime series
  • It stars Pasupathy and Vidharth in the key roles
  • Streaming now, only on Sony LIV
Written and directed by Selvamani Muniyappan, Kuttram Purindhavan is a Tamil crime drama series that is now streaming on digital screens. The series is quite intense and follows a retired pharmacist who gets entangled in the web of lies and suspicion when his good deed lands him in trouble after a girl goes missing. As the investigation begins, the line between innocence and guilt is challenged. The sequences of the series are watch-worthy and keep the audience hooked until the end with non-stop twists and turns.

When and Where to Watch Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

This film is now available to stream only on Sony LIV. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

Kuttram Purindhavan revolves around Bhaskaran (Played by Pasupathy), a retired pharmacist who resides with his wife and a sick grandson. Desperate to earn the funds for his grandson's surgery, Bhaskaran never loses his efforts. However, his life turns upside down when his neighbor's husband is found dead, and their daughter goes missing during the village fair. As Gowtham (Portrayed by Vidharth), the police inspector, commences the investigation, he is drawn towards Bhaskaran. Likewise, Bhaskaran himself is holding a secret but is entangled between his grandson's surgery and revealing the truth. What unfolds next is packed with twists.

Cast and Crew of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

This Tamil series stars Pasupathy and Vidharth in the lead roles, supported by Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Munnar Ramesh, Jayakumar, S Rajapandi, and more. The cinematography has been handled by Farook Basha, while Kathiresh Alagesan is the editor.

Reception of Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

The series recently landed on Dec 5th, 2025, where it received a heartwarming response. The IMDb rating of the series is 7.8/10.

 

Further reading: Kuttram Purindhavan, Tamil crime, thriller series, IMDb
