Dominic and the Ladies' Purse OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Dominic and The Ladies Purse (2025), a digital release that had been postponed for months, again puts Mammootty's crime-comedy under the spotlight. This Gautham Vasudev Menon-directed film marks his Malayalam directorial debut, telling the story of Dominic, a disgraced former cop working as a quirky detective whose simple case regarding a lost purse snowballs into a dark labyrinth about missing people, stalkers, and secrets. Now the film reaches OTT, following a promising plot that revolves open humor, surprise, and cool filmmaking.

When and Where to Watch Dominic and The Ladies Purse

The movie will debut on ZEE5 on December 19, 2025. You can stream it on the ZEE5 app or website after taking a subscription.

Trailer and Plot of Dominic and The Ladies Purse

The trailer begins with the introduction of CI Dominic, a lackadaisical, witty guy who gets himself tangled in something convoluted when he first starts tracing a purse, which leads him to all sorts of shenanigans from disappearances and murder to a stalker and dancer Nandhita, that are mixed with laugh-out-loud humour, shocking turns of events, quirkiness, and the trademark Mammootty charm.

Cast and Crew of Dominic and The Ladies Purse

The film is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and written by Neeraj as well as Sooraj Rajan, with Mammootty, Gokul Suresh, and Viji Venkatesh in the lead roles, backed by some of the finest actors and an amazing technical crew doing their part for this feature.

Reception of Dominic and The Ladies Purse

Receiving a 7.0/10 as per IMDb, it has gathered praise for Mammootty's cool performance and Gautham Menon's crisp and stylized direction.