Motorola Edge 70 Ultra renders had recently surfaced online, giving a peek at its possible design. Now, a tipster has shared more details about its technical specifications, including its chipset, display, camera configuration, and colourways. The handset is expected to succeed the Edge 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in June 2024. The leaked information suggests that the rumoured handset might offer upgraded performance. For reference, the Edge 50 Ultra ships with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, while its successor is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC.

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Specifications, Features (Expected)

A tipster on Weibo known as 'Panda is Bald' (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications and features of the purported Moto X70 Ultra, which is expected to be launched globally by the tech firm as the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. It is said to be available for purchase in black, green, and bronze colourways.

The handset is said to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process and was launched on November 26. If true, it would be a significant upgrade over its supposed predecessor, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, which is backed by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. While this is not the first time that such details have surfaced online, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the launch of the Ultra model.

Motorola is also expected to equip the handset with a 6.7-inch flat OLED display, while offering up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Compared to the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, this would be a minor downgrade, since it sports a 6.7-inch LTPS pOLED screen with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution. The Edge 50 Ultra also gets Gorilla Glass Victus protection, HDR10+ content support, and up to 2500nits peak brightness.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is tipped to carry a triple rear camera setup, with a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. This also appears to be a minor downgrade over its predecessor, which is equipped with a 64-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom capability.

Renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra recently leaked online, revealing the design of the phone. It was shown with a textured rear panel, which might feature a square camera module in the top-left corner. The power button and volume controllers appeared on the right side of the handset. Meanwhile, the left side will reportedly ship with an unspecified button.

