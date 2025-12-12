Technology News
Lyne Lancer 19 Pro With 2.01-Inch Display, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

Lyne Lancer 19 Pro has an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 December 2025 20:00 IST
Lyne Lancer 19 Pro With 2.01-Inch Display, SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India

Photo Credit: Lyne

Lyne Lancer 19 Pro houses a 210mAh battery

  • Lyne Lancer 19 Pro has sensors for heart rate monitoring
  • Lyne Originals has packed magnetic strap for the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro
  • It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Lyne Originals launched its latest fitness tracker, the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro, in India on Friday. The new wearable features a 2.01-inch touchscreen and has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, allowing users to make and receive calls directly from their wrist, via their connected smartphone. The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro supports heart rate and SpO2 monitoring. It supports multiple sports modes. The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro has an IPX4 rating, which means it is splash resistant. It houses a 210mAh battery and is claimed to deliver up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge.

Lyne Lancer 19 Pro Price in India

The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro is priced at Rs. 1,299 in India. It is confirmed to be available through leading offline retail outlets across the country. The wearable has yet to be listed on any e-commerce websites such as Amazon or Flipkart

Lyne Lancer 19 Pro Specifications, Features

The new fitness tracker from Lyne sports a 2.01-inch touchscreen. It has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and is compatible with devices running iOS 12 and later and Android 9 and later. The wearable offers a Bluetooth calling feature, allowing users to make and receive calls from the smartwatch without taking out the paired smartphone. It has an inbuilt microphone and speaker for voice transmission.

The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro has sensors for heart rate monitoring and blood-oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking. It has dedicated sports modes, and supports various health and fitness monitoring features.

Additional features available in the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro include call recording and notification alerts. The smartwatch also lets users control their phone's camera from the smartwatch.

You get a magnetic wristband (strap) with the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro. The fitness tracker has an IPX4 splash resistance rating to provide protection from sweat and water.

The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro comes with a magnetic charging cable in the box. It houses a 210mAh battery that is advertised to support three to four days of battery life on moderate usage with Bluetooth calling. It is claimed to last up to 12 days of standby time on a single charge.

