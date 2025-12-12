Sasivadane Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Sasivadane is a Telugu romantic drama that is directed by Sai Mohan Ubbana, and it's going to be on the OTT platform. This movie had a theatrical release on October 10, 2025. It's already on Sun NXT. The film is a love story which is filled with passion, unexpected conflicts and cultural rootness. Having visuals that are rich and great soulful music, Sasivadane gets the refreshing take with a small town romantic story and many challenges that arise due to societal pressure, family expectations, and lead to quite a drama.

When and Where to Watch

The movie is now available on the OTT, Amazon Prime, to watch after its theatrical release, which was around two months ago.

Trailer and Plot

You can see in the trailer many visuals with the scenic approach. There is tender romance and dramatic confrontations between the leads. With lots of intense emotional scenes and societal pressure among the families, there comes many twist and turns in the story. The plot dwells on the blossoming love between a reckless young man and a determined woman in the village. Their story takes a turn with passion and pure heart. They face many obstacles from society, together with the struggles and quite unfortunate events. It moves with the themes of heartbreak, love and resilience with the impact of relationships on life choices.

Cast and Crew

The cast involves Rakshit Atluri and Komalee Prasad in the main lead roles, with other supporting characters. The film is produced by SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. The director of the movie is Sai Mohan Ubbana.

Reception

The movie is receiving a lot of attention due to its sweet love story. The IMDb rating is 6.3 out of 10.