Ancient 2,600-Year-Old Inscription in Turkey Finally Decoded: Here's What it Means?

A 2,600-year-old inscription in Turkey unveils Materan, a revered goddess.

Updated: 19 November 2024 23:30 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ alessandra1barbieri

The monument with the ancient inscription is known as Arslan Kaya, which means "lion rock" in Turkish.

Highlights
  • 2,600-year-old inscription decodes Materan goddess name
  • Monument in Turkey reveals Phrygian cultural insights
  • Ancient "Mother of the Gods" revered in Phrygia and beyond
A 2,600-year-old inscription engraved on a monument in Turkey, known as Arslan Kaya or “lion rock,” has been deciphered, according to research by Professor Mark Munn of Pennsylvania State University. This ancient carving, which has endured significant damage from weathering and looting, contains references to Materan, a goddess revered by the Phrygians, an ancient civilisation that thrived in the region between 1200 and 600 B.C. Materan, often simply called “the Mother,” was central to Phrygian religious beliefs.

Monument Details and Historical Significance

The Arslan Kaya monument is decorated with images of lions and sphinxes, which were symbols of strength and protection in Phrygian culture. The name Materan, deciphered through careful analysis of the damaged inscription, appears alongside a depiction of the goddess. Materan was later venerated by other cultures, known as "Mother of the Gods" by the Greeks and as "Magna Mater" or "Great Mother" by the Romans.

At the time the inscription was created, the region was under the influence of the Lydian kingdom, which also held Materan in high regard. The inscription, believed to have been part of a longer text, may have detailed the commissioning party and explained the goddess's significance.

Challenges in Deciphering the Inscription

The text has been the subject of scholarly debate for over a century. Munn utilised detailed photographs and historical records to piece together its meaning, noting that optimal lighting on April 25, 2024, played a crucial role in capturing the monument's details.

Rostyslav Oreshko, a lecturer at the Practical School of Advanced Studies in France, told LiveScience that Munn's work affirms earlier readings from the 19th century, which identified the name Materan. Despite this, Oreshko emphasised that the study solidifies previous interpretations rather than offering entirely new insights.

The deciphered inscription sheds light on the enduring cultural significance of Materan and highlights the Phrygians' influence on subsequent civilisations.

 

Further reading: Turkey, Ancient, Materan Goddess, Phrygian Culture, Archaeology
Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Possible Because of Important Decision in 2017, Executives Say

