Saber-Toothed Kitten Preserved for 37,000 Years Found in Siberian Ice

A 37,000-year-old saber-toothed kitten, preserved in near-perfect condition, has been unearthed in the Siberian permafrost, shedding light on an extinct predator. The discovery was made in 2020 near the Badyarikha River, north of the Arctic Circle. The frozen remains, which include the head, forelimbs, and upper body, belong to the species Homotherium latidens. This late Pleistocene creature, estimated to have lived 35,500–37,000 years ago, offers an unprecedented glimpse into its anatomy and appearance.

Radiocarbon dating and dental analysis conducted by researchers indicate that the cub was around three weeks old at the time of its death. The baby incisors emerging in its jaw served as a key clue. Scientists believe its life was cut short by an abrupt event that left its body frozen in pristine condition.

Detailed Preservation Reveals Unique Features

The kitten's body, covered with soft brown fur, retains intact whiskers on its lips and well-preserved footpads, alongside sharp claws. Researchers have emphasised the significance of these soft tissues in understanding the anatomy of saber-toothed cats, details that fossilised skeletons have long failed to reveal.

Dr Andrey Lopatin, a palaeontologist from the Russian Academy of Sciences and lead author of the study published in Scientific Reports, noted that the cub's stout neck is double the thickness of that seen in modern lions. Its muscular build and broad feet suggest adaptations for snowy environments, offering evidence of behavioural traits similar to today's big cats.

Insights into Evolutionary Distinctiveness

Although Homotherium shared similarities with modern lions, its shorter body, longer legs, and unique proportions were observed even in this juvenile specimen. Dr Lopatin highlighted that this anatomical structure hints at the predator's ability to hunt in cold, harsh climates.

This discovery broadens our knowledge about Homotherium and also provides a rare, tangible connection to prehistoric ecosystems.