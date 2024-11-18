New Biosensor in Seatbelts Tracks Driver Stress and Health Levels

A breakthrough in biosensor technology could enable the real-time monitoring of stress and alertness in drivers and pilots. Developed by researchers from the National University of Singapore and Tsinghua University, the device, integrated into seatbelts, tracks heartbeat and respiration without needing direct contact with the skin. This innovation, detailed in Nature Electronics, promises to enhance safety in vehicles and aircraft by reliably gathering cardiopulmonary data even in dynamic environments.

The device incorporates metamaterials, which are advanced engineered materials, to optimise signal transmission. Conductive threads in a comb-shaped pattern are embroidered into the seatbelt, allowing radio waves to interact with the user's body. Xi Tian, co-author of the study, explained that this design helps minimise environmental interference, such as vibrations from moving vehicles, while maintaining sensitivity to physiological signals. A processing system was implemented to ensure that the collected data remains consistent and reliable during motion.

Real-World Testing Highlights Reliability

Tests carried out in a car and an airline cabin simulator revealed the biosensor's ability to conform to the user's body and detect physiological signals in challenging conditions. It maintained accuracy during a 1.5-hour vehicle route in Singapore and identified heart rate variations in an aircraft setting, enabling sleep-wake detection. Tian highlighted that these results demonstrate the device's potential for consistent health monitoring across varied environments.

Future Applications and Advancements

Further research aims to refine the technology for mass production, with a focus on compact and cost-effective designs. Tian stated that collaborations with automotive manufacturers are planned to validate the system in real-world applications. The development of algorithms to interpret data for fatigue and stress assessments is also in progress. This biosensor could become an essential feature in transport, helping prevent accidents by ensuring drivers and pilots remain alert.