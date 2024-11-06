Researchers studying the roots of writing have highlighted the role of ancient trade symbols found on cylinder seals in Mesopotamia as key influencers of early script development. A recent study by Kathryn Kelley and Mattia Cartolano from the University of Bologna suggests that engravings on these cylindrical seals, used for marking clay in trade exchanges, may have evolved into signs used in the earliest form of writing, known as proto-cuneiform. Dating to around 4400 B.C., these seals show motifs linked to the movement of goods like textiles and jars, indicating a trade-based origin for written symbols.

From Trade Marks to Proto-Cuneiform

The study notes that cylinder seals, rolled across clay tablets, left impressions that likely authenticated transactions, laying the groundwork for a system of recording information. The seals examined include symbols predating formal writing by more than a millennium. These motifs—such as those depicting structures or vessels—likely became foundational signs in proto-cuneiform, used in early Mesopotamian cities like Uruk around 3100 B.C. These seals may thus represent a bridge between symbolic trade records and the more formalised proto-cuneiform, marking a significant cognitive shift from imagery to systematic writing.

Link to Sumerian Cuneiform Script

Developed by the Sumerians, cuneiform script is widely regarded as the world's first known writing system. Created with a stylus that imprinted wedge shapes into clay, this system evolved to record spoken language. Later adopted by the Akkadians and maintained for nearly two millennia, cuneiform was used extensively across Mesopotamian empires, from the Babylonians to the Assyrians, creating a lasting legacy.

Diverse Academic Perspectives on Symbolic Origins

The study's findings have garnered support and scepticism. Holly Pittman from the University of Pennsylvania noted that similar ideas she proposed in the past were dismissed but have now gained validation through this research. Anthropologist Gordon Whittaker from the University of Göttingen remains cautious, pointing out that the association between seal motifs and writing symbols may lack clear causality.

The researchers hope that their findings will further help in decoding of proto-cuneiform and deepen understanding of the transition from trade symbols to structured script—a milestone in the development of human communication.