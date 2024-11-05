OnePlus has begun the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta Testing (CBT) programme for the OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite in India. The short-term programme will allow 2,000 Nord series smartphone users to receive early software releases. Active members of the OnePlus Community can participate in the programme and report OS bugs and provide feedback to the company ahead of the public release. This will take place through Telegram. Given that the company is starting its closed beta test we can expect the open beta programme for the devices to begin in the coming months.

OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

As per new posts on the OnePlus community page, the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta programme is currently open for 2,000 OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite 5G users in India.

Interested OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite users who are active members of the OnePlus Community can join the programme to experience OnePlus's next custom skin in advance and submit feedback and suggestions to enhance the software experience before its general release. The application period for the closed beta testing is from November 4 to 6.

To be eligible, OnePlus Nord CE 4 users need to ensure their device is updated to version CPH2613_14.0.1.708(EX01) or CPH2613_14.0.1.707(EX01). Meanwhile, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G users must have version CPH2619_14.0.1.900(EX01) or version CPH2619_14.0.1.910 (EX01) on their phones. After verifications, successful applicants will receive a link to join the Telegram group for interaction with the OnePlus team and other users.

The CBT version is not the official version, it is still under development and testing. It is likely to include multiple bugs and users are advised to maintain regular backups of their data.

OnePlus says it will push a new update of OxygenOS 14 (CPH2613_11.A.39_0390_202410301800) to eligible devices to ensure a smooth rollout of the OxygenOS 15.0 beta version.

Interested OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G owners in India can head to Settings > About device>Tap Up to date>Tap the Icon in the top right corner>Select Beta program and follow the steps to apply for the programme.

Based on past updates, OnePlus may soon announce an Open Beta programme for the Nord phones after the completion of the OxygenOS 15 Close Beta testing.