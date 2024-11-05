WhatsApp has begun testing a feature that will allow users to quickly look up an image they have received from another user, with a couple of taps. The messaging platform has rolled out a new feature to beta testers that will adds a reverse image lookup feature for images in chats, which could help users identify manipulated media. At the moment, the feature is only available to beta testers on Android, but it is expected to be roll out to all users in the future.

WhatsApp Tests 'Search on Web' Image Lookup Feature on Latest Beta for Android

With the latest update to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.13 (via feature tracker WABetaInfo), beta testers will be able to access a new feature in the media viewer that is displayed when an image is opened inside a chat. The new feature performs a reverse image search, after asking for user confirmation to upload the image.

The process of uploading an image requires user confirmation

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

In order to try out the feature, users will need to install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android, then open a chat and select an image. They can tap on the three-dot menu at the top of the screen, then tap Search on web > Search. However, the feature appears to be enabled by a server-side update, as Gadgets 360 staff members were unable to test the feature even after updating to the latest beta version.

Unlike recent cosmetic updates to WhatsApp for Android, the new image lookup feature is a powerful tool to quickly determine the source of an image. With a couple of taps, users can identify identical or similar images posted online, or check to see if they have received images that have been modified or altered — tactics users to spread misinformation.

The feature does rely on Google's reverse image search function, so it's worth noting that WhatsApp will allow users to access it at their discretion. The Meta-owned messaging platform also says that it does not have access to images before, during, or after it is sent to Google for processing. The reverse image lookup feature is available to some beta testers, and it is expected to roll out to all users at a later date.