Technology News
English Edition

Ax-4 Astronauts to Return from ISS with 580 Pounds of Science Cargo

Ax-4’s private astronauts wrap up a two-week science mission aboard the ISS. Led by Peggy Whitson, the crew returns with 580 lbs of samples and over 60 experiments completed.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 July 2025 22:13 IST
Ax-4 Astronauts to Return from ISS with 580 Pounds of Science Cargo

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Ax-4 mission is set to return to Earth on July 14

Highlights
  • Ax-4 crew wraps up science mission aboard the ISS
  • Dragon to return with 580 lbs of research and equipment
  • First ISS visit for astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary
Advertisement

NASA's SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is pictured approaching the International Space Station in June 2025, carrying the Ax-4 crew. Mission managers have given the “go” to undock this private astronaut mission (Axiom Mission 4) on Monday, July 14 at 7:05 a.m. EDT. The four-person crew, led by veteran astronaut Peggy Whitson, has spent about two and a half weeks aboard the orbiting lab conducting science. Whitson's crewmates are Shubhanshu Shukla (India), Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski (Poland) and Tibor Kapu (Hungary), the first astronauts from their countries to visit the ISS. Together they performed dozens of experiments in microgravity before packing up for the ride home.

Completing the Research Mission

According to NASA, the Ax-4 team kept a busy schedule of science activities in their last days on station. On Friday they collected blood samples for later medical analysis and grew microalgae as a potential food source and life-support organism in space. They also studied special nanomaterials that could become wearable health monitors.

On Saturday the crew worked on human health investigations: testing electrical muscle stimulation, trying new exercise suit fabrics for thermal comfort, and filming their daily routines for a behavioural health study. By Sunday they began stowing research gear and packing science samples and personal cargo inside Dragon for return to Earth.

Preparing for the Return Journey

Expedition 73 station crew members pitched in to help finalize the departure. NASA astronaut Anne McClain helped gather hardware and supplies for packing Dragon and assisted with Ax-4's ongoing experiments. Colleagues Nichole Ayers and Jonny Kim spun the astronauts' blood samples in a centrifuge and stowed them in the science freezer, then transferred water into the spacesuits during pre‐return checks. Japanese astronaut Takuya Onishi processed saliva samples and carried out routine maintenance, and Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Alexey Zubritskiy ran a final fitness test on the station's exercise bike.

The SpaceX Dragon will carry the crew and roughly 580 pounds of cargo – including hardware and data from over 60 experiments – back to Earth. Upon undocking on Monday, Dragon will eventually splash down off the California coast, returning the Ax-4 crew and their research samples after this historic international mission.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ax-4 mission launch date, SpaceX Dragon, ISS, NASA, Axiom_Space
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman
Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
Ax-4 Astronauts to Return from ISS with 580 Pounds of Science Cargo
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  4. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  5. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  6. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  9. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  10. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
#Latest Stories
  1. Hubble Captures First Images of Ancient Interstellar Visitor Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Meet Walker S2: The Self-Sufficient Humanoid Robot with Swappable Battery Tech
  3. Saare Jahan Se Acha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Pratik Gandhi Starrer Movie
  4. The Plot Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play: What You Need to Know About Korean Crime Thriller Movie
  5. Hari Hara Veera Mallu OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  7. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  8. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  9. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  10. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »