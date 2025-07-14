Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 24 alongside the Realme 15 5G. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming series will be equipped with AI-backed photo editing tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The Pro variant is set to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset as well. Now, Realme has revealed the battery and display features of the anticipated Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which arrived in India alongside a Pro+ version in January.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, a live Flipkart microsite confirmed. The handset will measure 7.69mm in thickness. It will sport a 4D curve+ display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top, the microsite revealed.

Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display, with a 6,500 nits peak brightness level, a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is also confirmed to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset will have an IP69 dust and water-resistant build.

Earlier, the company revealed that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone is claimed to support stable 120fps gameplay and feature GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 technologies.

The Realme 15 5G series will feature AI Edit Genie and AI Party editing tools. It is confirmed to be sold in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options. The lineup will likely be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. The camera specifications of the upcoming phones are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

