Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch

Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch

Realme 15 Pro 5G is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 14:50 IST
Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15 5G series will come with editing features like AI Edit Genie and AI Party

Highlights
  • Realme 15 Pro 5G will support 6,500 nits peak brightness level
  • The handset will have an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build
  • The Realme 15 Pro 5G will measure 7.69mm in thickness
Advertisement

Realme 15 Pro 5G will launch in India on July 24 alongside the Realme 15 5G. The company has already confirmed that the upcoming series will be equipped with AI-backed photo editing tools like AI Edit Genie and AI Party. The Pro variant is set to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset as well. Now, Realme has revealed the battery and display features of the anticipated Realme 15 Pro 5G. It is expected to succeed the Realme 14 Pro 5G, which arrived in India alongside a Pro+ version in January.

Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features

The Realme 15 Pro 5G will be backed by a 7,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging, a live Flipkart microsite confirmed. The handset will measure 7.69mm in thickness. It will sport a 4D curve+ display with a centred hole-punch slot at the top, the microsite revealed.

Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a 144Hz refresh rate display, with a 6,500 nits peak brightness level, a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 2,500Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is also confirmed to come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset will have an IP69 dust and water-resistant build.

Earlier, the company revealed that the Realme 15 Pro 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The phone is claimed to support stable 120fps gameplay and feature GT Boost 3.0 and Gaming Coach 2.0 technologies. 

The Realme 15 5G series will feature AI Edit Genie and AI Party editing tools. It is confirmed to be sold in Flowing Silver, Silk Pink, Silk Purple, and Velvet Green colour options. The lineup will likely be available in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store. The camera specifications of the upcoming phones are expected to be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 5G series, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G Features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Realme 15 Pro 5G Display, Battery, Charging Features Revealed Ahead of July 24 India Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  2. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Primebook 2 Neo India Launch Date Announced; Price, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
  8. Vivo Y400 Key Specifications Confirmed; to Launch on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection's Leaked Release Date Points to September Launch
  2. Primebook 2 Neo With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC to Launch in India on July 31; Price, Specifications Teased
  3. Perplexity’s macOS App Gets Support for Anthropic’s MCP for System Tasks: Here's How to Use It
  4. iPhone 16e Price in India Discounted on Vijay Sales, Amazon and Others: Check Offer
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo+ Design Teased Ahead of Launch; Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. OnePlus Open Gets New OxygenOS 15 Update in India With New Features and Latest Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y31 5G Budget Smartphone Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Tencent’s Hunyuan Team Releases Open-Source Hunyuan3D World Model 1.0, Can Generate Explorable 3D Worlds
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Non-Stop Hero Recharge Plans Now Available in Mumbai, Maharashtra & Goa Circles: Benefits
  10. Vivo Y400 Launch Date Teased; to Feature 6,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »