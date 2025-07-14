Technology News
Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman

Apple Smart Home Hub, a rumoured wall mounted AI tablet, is expected to launch in 2026, as per a report. The device is to have been codenamed J490.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 July 2025 14:48 IST
Apple Smart Home Hub Launch Delayed to 2026: Mark Gurman

Photo Credit: Amazon

Apple Smart Home Hub could be a competitor to Amazon's Echo Show 15 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple Smart Home Hub has been allegedly codenamed J490
  • Apple Smart Home Hub was said to launch in March 2025
  • There is no official confirmation from Apple
Apple Smart Home Hub launch has been delayed to 2026, according to a report. It could be unveiled around the same time as the launch of the new Siri. Originally scheduled to launch in March 2025, the Cupertino company delayed the launch of its Smart Home Hub because of its reliance on Siri's capabilities that were initially planned for iOS 18.4. These capabilities would, as per the report, allow Apple's voice assistant to access personal data of users to respond to their queries.

Apple Smart Home Hub's Expected Launch And Features

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Smart Home Hub could launch in 2026, about the same time the Cupertino unveils its new Siri. The launch of the smart home device, which has been allegedly codenamed J490, was reportedly initially scheduled for March 2025. However, the tech giant allegedly postponed it as the device relied heavily on the new Siri features.

The new Siri capabilities, which have been delayed, would allow the voice assistant to access personal data of users to answer their queries, at the same time using the information presented on their screen, Gurman added. The Apple Smart Home Hub reportedly also relies on a new App Intents, which lets Siri to “more precisely” take control of the applications and functions. The smart home device is primarily meant to be operated through voice commands, a function that is enabled by App Intents.

Additionally, Gurman had earlier claimed that the Apple Smart Home Hub would work like a wall-mounted AI tablet, allowing users to interact with it through a touch interface, allegedly to be named HomeOS. This interface is said to be a combination of Apple's operating system for its smartwatches, watchOS, and iPhone's Standby mode.

As per an earlier report by Gurman, Apple is also working on another variant of the Smart Home Hub that could feature a robotic arm and a screen sized similar to an iPad. The rumoured smart home device, which is said to be an artificial intelligence (AI)-centric device, has been codenamed J595. The robotic arm, which could be attached at the back of the device, could have the ability to move around the platform that it has been placed on. Gurman expects that Apple is trying to incorporate a “unique AI personality” in the rumoured device. This particular smart home hub variant is also said to have been delayed.

