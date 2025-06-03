Technology News
A blue-eyed toddler buried 1,350 years ago in Bavaria was interred with rare silk, a sword, and grave goods.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 June 2025 20:35 IST
Photo Credit: BLFD

Bavaria’s 7th-century “Ice Prince” was buried with silk, silver spurs, and a miniature sword

Highlights
  • Blue-eyed toddler buried with sword, silk, and gold cross in 7th-century
  • Rare silk and silver grave goods indicate elite family ties in medieval B
  • Flash-frozen stone chamber preserved rare fabrics from an early medieval
A blue-eyed toddler buried 1,350 years ago in southern Germany was laid to rest with extraordinary wealth, including a small sword, silk-trimmed garments, silver jewellery, and even a cooked piglet, according to archaeologists. The child, dubbed the “Ice Prince” for the frozen excavation technique used, was about 18 months old at the time of death and appears to have belonged to a powerful regional family near Mattsies, Bavaria. Genetic analysis showed he had light hair and blue eyes, and anatomical studies suggest he died from an ear infection that developed into a chronic illness.

Aristocratic Bavarian Toddler Buried With Sword, Silk, and Piglet in Roman-Era Villa Tomb

As per a translated statement from Bavarian state archaeologists, the child's tomb was found within a Roman-era villa that had later been repurposed, possibly reflecting the family's desire for a high-status burial. The sealed stone chamber was frozen in liquid nitrogen, then excavated as a single block to preserve its immaculate contents. Radiocarbon dating puts the burial between A.D. 670 and 680; enamel isotopes point to the infant having lived and died locally.

Inside the grave, the boy was placed on a fur blanket and dressed in leather and silk — a textile linked to Byzantine trade and exceptional wealth. Silver spurs were found on his shoes, and a small sword hung from an ornate belt. A gold cross was embedded in fabric placed near the body, possibly reflecting early Christian practices, although Bavaria wasn't fully Christianised until after Charlemagne's rule.

The burial chamber also held nuts, apples, and a pear, suggesting ceremonial food offerings. What were once thought to be dog bones turned out to be those of a dismembered piglet, potentially cooked as part of burial rites. The inclusion of a bronze basin, comb, bowl, and silver-fitted cup further suggests an elite burial.

Renovations to the Roman villa site after the death of the lad testify to its long-term usage as a family monument. The great preservation and abundance of burial goods reflect the aristocratic origins of the child and provide uncommon understanding of early mediaeval Bavarian society.

 

Further reading: Bavaria, Ice Prince, early medieval burial, archaeology, child burial, Roman villa, Germanic tribes
