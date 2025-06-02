Genetic Study Reveals Maya Civilization’s Collapse Was a Reorganization

A new study reshapes our perspective on the decline of of classic Maya civilization. Though archaeological records long suggested a dramatic population fall around 1,200 years ago, new genetic evidence confirms that the Maya people never truly disappeared. The study, published in Current Biology, analysed genomes from seven ancient individuals from the ancient city of Copán, a major center of the classic Maya world, which lies beneath western Honduras. The results highlight a strong thread of genetic continuity from the Late Archaic period to modern Maya populations, offering new insight into migration, elite integration, and the enduring legacy of the Maya civilization.

Copan's Cultural Fusion

According to the study, Copán was first settled during the Early Preclassic period (before ~1000 BCE) by small farming communities. Monumental architecture and sophisticated inscriptions indicates that the city had become a major maya center by the early Classic period (300–400 CE). A royal dynasty began in 426/427 CE when K'inich Yax K'uk' Mo', an outsider, assumed power—an event supported by both epigraphic and genomic evidence. Genetic data reveal that he, and others in the elite class, likely came from highland Mexican populations, such as those near Chichén Itzá.

Archaeological and historical records long suggested that elite Maya migrants intermarried with local non-Maya populations to establish the kingdom. The new genetic study supports this theory. Researchers found strong genetic continuity from the late archaic era to modern Maya groups, along with about 6% gene flow from highland Mexican populations, indicating regional integration and elite movement.

Collapse and Continuity

The DNA analysis of the study reveals that despite the big decline in the population of Copan around the beginning of 750 CE, the genetic continuity persisted. It indicates that local populations remained even as elite structures crumbled.

Traditional narratives described the Maya collapse as a mysterious vanishing. But this study indicates that Maya people did not vanish suddenly but they reorganised by adapting, migrating, and redefining their identities.