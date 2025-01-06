Technology News
Blue Origin’s New Glenn Rocket Set for First Launch in January

Blue Origin’s first New Glenn rocket test flight is expected between Jan. 6-12.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 January 2025 19:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/SpaceX-Imagery

New Glenn rocket poised for its test flight at Cape Canaveral

Highlights
  • New Glenn rocket debut launch scheduled for January
  • Blue Origin tests reusable technology with first stage landing
  • Rocket to carry Blue Ring Pathfinder simulator on its first flight
Blue Origin is gearing up for the inaugural launch of its heavy-lift New Glenn rocket, marking a significant step forward for the company in the competitive space industry. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued an alert indicating that the launch window will open on Monday, January 6, from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The rocket is expected to lift off between 1 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. EST, with additional opportunities available daily through January 12.

Launch Details and Mission Objectives

As reported by space.com, according to the FAA alert, the mission will not carry a commercial payload but will instead feature the Blue Ring Pathfinder, a simulator designed to test the rocket's payload systems. The launch will also demonstrate the rocket's ability to land its first stage on a sea platform. Blue Origin's reusable technology allows each New Glenn booster to complete up to 25 flights, a feature that places it in direct competition with SpaceX's Falcon and Starship rockets.

The New Glenn rocket, named after astronaut John Glenn, boasts a 23-foot payload fairing capable of accommodating larger and more flexible payload configurations than its competitors. The first test flight will evaluate key systems, including communications, tracking and telemetry, which are crucial for future missions.

Preparations Underway for Launch

The mission, referred to as NG-1, will feature a 45,000-pound payload simulator to validate orbital communications and ground-based tracking. Blue Origin's CEO, Dave Limp, has expressed confidence in the readiness of the team and equipment, citing successful hot-fire tests conducted on December 27. The launch will also serve as a certification step for the National Security Space Launch programme.

The launch vessel, Jacklyn, named after Jeff Bezos' mother, has already been dispatched to the Atlantic Ocean to support the landing attempt. This milestone could pave the way for upcoming missions involving NASA's ESCAPADE Mars probes and commercial satellite deployments.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Blue Origin, New Glenn, Rocket Launch, Space Exploration, Cape Canaveral, FAA, Test Flight, Space Launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
