The study of the Sun and its influence on the solar system is expected to make significant strides in 2025. The year will bring new developments driven by an active solar cycle, upcoming spacecraft missions, and a strategic roadmap for the next decade. Researchers are focused on unlocking key mysteries of the sun, whose activity impacts life on Earth and extends far beyond Pluto. These efforts aim to provide critical insights into solar processes and their effects across the solar system.

Solar Cycle 25 and Ongoing Activity

According to NASA, the Sun is currently in the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle. This period has produced numerous solar flares and outbursts that are being closely monitored. Instruments such as the largest solar telescope and spacecraft that have made record-setting approaches to the sun have played a key role in collecting data. Despite not breaking records, Solar Cycle 25 has generated valuable observations that have propelled research forward.

Upcoming Spacecraft Missions

As per NASA, six new missions are scheduled for launch in 2025. These include the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP), designed to chart the sun's outer sphere of influence, and the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE), which will study space weather around Mars. The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission, involving four small satellites, will examine the sun's outer atmosphere.

A Decadal Blueprint for Research

The recently released heliophysics decadal report outlines research priorities for the next ten years. Among the proposals are two large-scale projects, including a mission deploying over 26 spacecraft to study Earth's magnetic field and auroras. Another mission aims to explore the sun's poles over a full solar cycle, a region considered pivotal to understanding the sun's magnetic field dynamics.

Efforts will also be supported by the Next Generation Global Oscillations Network Group (ngGONG), enhancing the capability to study the solar interior. With these initiatives, heliophysics is positioned to address long-standing questions and open new research avenues in 2025.