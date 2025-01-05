Technology News
English Edition

Solar Missions in 2025: Heliophysics Projects and Spacecrafts That Will Study the Sun

Heliophysics enters a pivotal year in 2025 with solar cycle activity, major missions, and a strategic research blueprint

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2025 12:15 IST
Solar Missions in 2025: Heliophysics Projects and Spacecrafts That Will Study the Sun

Photo Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Conceptual Image Lab

The heliosphere is a bubble of solar wind protecting the solar system

Highlights
  • Solar Cycle 25 peaks with flares and insights into solar activity
  • NASA to launch six missions, including IMAP and ESCAPADE
  • Decadal plans set priorities for heliophysics research through 2035
Advertisement

The study of the Sun and its influence on the solar system is expected to make significant strides in 2025. The year will bring new developments driven by an active solar cycle, upcoming spacecraft missions, and a strategic roadmap for the next decade. Researchers are focused on unlocking key mysteries of the sun, whose activity impacts life on Earth and extends far beyond Pluto. These efforts aim to provide critical insights into solar processes and their effects across the solar system.

Solar Cycle 25 and Ongoing Activity

According to NASA, the Sun is currently in the maximum phase of its 11-year activity cycle. This period has produced numerous solar flares and outbursts that are being closely monitored. Instruments such as the largest solar telescope and spacecraft that have made record-setting approaches to the sun have played a key role in collecting data. Despite not breaking records, Solar Cycle 25 has generated valuable observations that have propelled research forward.

Upcoming Spacecraft Missions

As per NASA, six new missions are scheduled for launch in 2025. These include the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP), designed to chart the sun's outer sphere of influence, and the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (ESCAPADE), which will study space weather around Mars. The Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere (PUNCH) mission, involving four small satellites, will examine the sun's outer atmosphere.

A Decadal Blueprint for Research

The recently released heliophysics decadal report outlines research priorities for the next ten years. Among the proposals are two large-scale projects, including a mission deploying over 26 spacecraft to study Earth's magnetic field and auroras. Another mission aims to explore the sun's poles over a full solar cycle, a region considered pivotal to understanding the sun's magnetic field dynamics.

Efforts will also be supported by the Next Generation Global Oscillations Network Group (ngGONG), enhancing the capability to study the solar interior. With these initiatives, heliophysics is positioned to address long-standing questions and open new research avenues in 2025.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: heliophysics, space weather, Sun, Space, Solar storm, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Study Uncovers Vital Ocean Processes for Carbon Storage and Climate Regulation
Solar Missions in 2025: Heliophysics Projects and Spacecrafts That Will Study the Sun
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Researchers Reveal Crucial Ocean Processes That Help Fight Climate Change
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Missions in 2025: Heliophysics Projects and Spacecrafts That Will Study the Sun
  2. New Study Uncovers Vital Ocean Processes for Carbon Storage and Climate Regulation
  3. Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study
  4. First-Ever Female Burial with Weapons, Believed to Be a Warrior, Discovered in Hungary
  5. JUNO Neutrino Detector Nears Completion, Set to Begin Operations in 2025
  6. Tristan da Cunha: The Remote Island Shaped by Volcanic Forces and Rich Ecosystems
  7. Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
  8. Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models
  9. Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend
  10. Space Debris Crashes in Kenyan Village, Suspected Rocket Stage Part Identified
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »