Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud

Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud

Omega Centauri’s unusual star movements have been linked to a cluster of stellar-mass black holes, not a larger black hole

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 January 2025 20:50 IST
Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud

Photo Credit: ESO/Robert Lea

La Silla Observatory imaged Omega Centauri, showing black holes of varying masses

Highlights
  • Suspected intermediate-mass black hole in Omega Centauri reclassified
  • Stellar-mass black holes now believed to explain star velocities
  • Study enhances understanding of black holes and dense star clusters
Advertisement

A black hole once believed to bridge the gap between stellar-mass and supermassive black holes has been re-evaluated. The object, previously identified as an intermediate-mass black hole in the dense star cluster Omega Centauri, has been reclassified as a cluster of smaller stellar-mass black holes. This finding challenges earlier conclusions about the discovery of this elusive category of black holes. Omega Centauri, located within the Milky Way and containing around 10 million stars, has long been studied for its unique characteristics and potential remnants of a cannibalised dwarf galaxy.

Analysis of Omega Centauri

According to researchers, as reported by Live Science, the identification was based on unusual stellar velocities within Omega Centauri's core. These movements were initially attributed to an intermediate-mass black hole, estimated at 8,200 solar masses, observed using the Hubble Space Telescope.

The new study, however, factored in pulsar data, leading to the revised conclusion. Pulsars, rapidly rotating neutron stars emitting radiation beams, provided detailed insights into the cluster's gravitational forces.

Justin Read, a researcher at the University of Surrey, has stated to space.com that the team's analysis suggests the mass at the centre of Omega Centauri does not exceed 6,000 solar masses and likely coexists with stellar-mass black holes. This reassessment underscores the need for advanced methods to probe dense star clusters more precisely.

Significance of Intermediate-Mass Black Holes

Intermediate-mass black holes, occupying a theoretical mass range between stellar-mass and supermassive black holes, are regarded as vital to understanding the growth of black holes into supermassive giants. Despite their importance, evidence supporting their existence remains inconclusive. Andrés Bañares Hernández from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias highlighted the study's contribution to refining detection methods and advancing research into star cluster evolution.

While the search for intermediate-mass black holes continues, this study also offers insights into pulsar formation, marking progress in understanding dense stellar environments. Researchers remain optimistic about future discoveries as observational techniques evolve.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Black Holes, Omega Centauri, Astronomy, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models

Related Stories

Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These ISRO Missions Will Take Off in 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. First-Ever Female Burial with Weapons, Believed to Be a Warrior, Discovered in Hungary
  2. JUNO Neutrino Detector Nears Completion, Set to Begin Operations in 2025
  3. Tristan da Cunha: The Remote Island Shaped by Volcanic Forces and Rich Ecosystems
  4. Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
  5. Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models
  6. Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend
  7. Space Debris Crashes in Kenyan Village, Suspected Rocket Stage Part Identified
  8. Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life
  9. Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events
  10. ISRO 2025 Calendar: Space Docking, Gaganyaan, NISAR and Private PSLV Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »