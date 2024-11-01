Technology News
English Edition
Limiting Sugar Intake in Early Childhood Reduces Risk of Diabetes and Hypertension, Claims New Study

Historical study links childhood sugar restriction with lower adult risks for diabetes and high blood pressure.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 21:26 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Occasional sweets are okay, but too much added sugar in youth can lead to future health issues.

Highlights
  • WWII-era sugar rationing linked to lower adult diabetes rates
  • Study links early sugar restriction to reduced hypertension risk
  • First 1,000 days crucial for long-term health benefits, study finds
A study has revealed that controlling sugar intake in infancy can significantly reduce the risk of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and high blood pressure, later in life. Researchers analysing historical data from World War II's sugar rationing in the United Kingdom found that limited sugar consumption in childhood led to healthier adult outcomes, emphasising the importance of diet in the early stages of life.

Economist Dr Tadeja Gracner from the University of Southern California led the research, published in Science.org. As per the report, the team explored the long-term effects of rationed sugar intake by reviewing health records of over 60,000 UK Biobank participants born from 1951 to 1956. The team then reportedly divided the participants into two groups, one experienced sugar rationing in early childhood, while the other grew up after the restrictions were lifted in 1953. Findings showed that those who had limited sugar intake as children were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes or hypertension later in life. The risk of diabetes was reduced by 38 percent, while hypertension risk dropped by 21 percent for those who grew up during sugar rationing, according to Science News.

First 1,000 Days Are Critical for Long-Term Health

Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told the publication that the first 1,000 days of life – starting from conception – play a crucial role in long-term health outcomes. Nutrient intake during this period can shape the development of a child's body and brain. “The food a mother consumes directly influences fetal development,” she said in a statement.

The Challenge of Avoiding Added Sugars

Limiting sugar in children's diets can be challenging, given the prevalence of added sugars in processed foods. The study notes that educating parents about nutritional choices, along with clearer food labelling, could empower families to make healthier choices. Moreover, the research further laid emphasises that occasional sugar treats aren't harmful, but reducing regular sugar intake from an early age could be a simple way to promote better health over a lifetime.

 

Comments

Further reading: Early Childhood Nutrition, Sugar Intake, Diabetes Risk, Hypertension Prevention, Health Studies, WWII Rationing Effects, Long-term Health, Dietary Guidelines
