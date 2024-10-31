Technology News
English Edition

NASA's ER-2 Aircraft Unveils Complex Gamma Rays from Thunderstorms

It captured views of invisible bursts of radiation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:04 IST
NASA's ER-2 Aircraft Unveils Complex Gamma Rays from Thunderstorms

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NOAA

The cloud tops, thunderstorms throb with a complex, frenzied light show

Highlights
  • New gamma rays from thunderstorms observed by NASA’s ER-2 aircraft
  • Flickering gamma rays provide insights into thunderstorm dynamics
  • Gamma-ray glows are longer-lasting and more common than expected
Advertisement

Recent observations from NASA's ER-2 aircraft have given us a deeper view into gamma rays produced by thunderstorms. This high-altitude plane, flying over thunderclouds in the Caribbean and Central America, has captured views of invisible bursts of radiation, providing fresh insights into their formation and characteristics. The aircraft's ten flights revealed that the previously known types of gamma-ray emissions are more complex and frequent than scientists had anticipated.

The Complexities of Gamma Rays

Researchers identified two main forms of gamma rays: terrestrial gamma-ray flashes (TGFs), which are brief but intense bursts, and gamma-ray glows, which are dimmer yet longer-lasting emissions. The ER-2's data also introduced a new category: flickering gamma-ray flashes, which present a middle ground in brightness and duration.

David Smith, a physicist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, expressed his astonishment at these findings, calling them the most significant in this field for over a decade.

A Bird's Eye View of Storm Activity

The ER-2 ascended to approximately 20 kms (12.4 miles) during its mission. This allowed it to observe the thunderstorms' gamma-ray activity from a unique vantage point. As the aircraft is equipped to transmit data in real-time, the aircraft could revisit regions where gamma-ray activity was high. This lead to a more comprehensive understanding.

The researchers discovered that gamma-ray glows could persist for hours and cover vast areas, measuring thousands of square kms. Notably, these glows were found to fluctuate in intensity over seconds, challenging previous assumptions about their stability.

New Discoveries and Implications

The study also revealed numerous TGFs that were too faint for satellite detection, suggesting that prior observations might have underestimated their prevalence. This discovery could reshape our understanding of gamma-ray emissions in thunderstorms.

The flickering gamma-ray flashes, which comprise rapid, repeated pulses, offer valuable clues about the mechanics of thunderstorms. Many of these flashes were closely followed by lightning strikes, indicating a possible link between the two. Researchers hypothesise that these flickering emissions may serve as precursors to lightning, potentially influencing the electric fields within thunderclouds.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gamma rays, thunderstorms, NASA, ER-2 aircraft, atmospheric electricity
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MacBook Pro (2024) With Up to 16-Inch Displays, M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs, 80W Wireless Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA's ER-2 Aircraft Unveils Complex Gamma Rays from Thunderstorms
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  2. Apple Announces RAM Upgrade for M2, M3-Powered MacBook Air
  3. MacBook Pro (2024) With M4 Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  5. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Will Reportedly Arrive With These New Features
  6. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  7. Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) Unveiled
  8. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop
  2. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale; A Documentary on Her Life and Stardom Premiers Soon on Netflix
  3. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
  4. Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases
  5. First Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Hong Kong’s Port Island, Revealing Ancient History
  6. Washington Reports Four New Bird Flu Cases in Farmworkers, US Tally Reaches 31
  7. New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle
  8. Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali
  9. Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast
  10. Janaka Aithe Ganaka Digital Release Date Set: Watch Suhas’s Courtroom Comedy on Aha
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »