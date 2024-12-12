Dogs Demonstrate Intentional Communication Using Soundboards, Study Finds

A study conducted by the Comparative Cognition Lab at the University of California, San Diego, has shed light on dogs' potential to communicate through soundboards. The research, published in Scientific Reports, evaluated data from 152 dogs over a span of 21 months. It found that dogs, trained to use these devices, were capable of forming purposeful two-word combinations, going beyond random behaviour or simple mimicry of human actions. Over 260,000 button presses were recorded during the study, with 195,000 attributed to the dogs themselves.

Intentional Button Use Observed

As reported, the study indicated that the most frequently used buttons were those associated with basic needs. Words such as "outside," "treat," "play," and "potty" were prominent, with combinations like "outside" + "potty" being used in meaningful contexts. According to a statement by, Dr Federico Rossano, Associate Professor of Cognitive Science at UC San Diego, who led the research, dogs appeared to use these sequences to make specific requests, underscoring deliberate rather than random behaviour.

Enhanced Human-Canine Communication

The findings suggest that soundboards could provide pet owners with a clearer understanding of their dogs' desires. Speaking to sources, Dr Rossano explained that this technology might offer dogs the means to communicate their needs more accurately. Instead of traditional cues like barking, dogs could combine buttons to convey concepts such as “outside” and “park.” This development, it was noted, has the potential to strengthen relationships between dogs and their owners.

Data Analysis and Future Research

Reportedly, data for the study was collected using the FluentPet mobile app, which allowed real-time logging of button presses. To determine whether the combinations were intentional, advanced statistical methods were employed. The patterns of multi-button presses were found to differ significantly from random chance. The study also highlighted that dogs pressed buttons like “I love you” far less often than their owners, reinforcing the claim that dogs were not simply imitating human behaviour.



Further research is planned to examine whether dogs can utilise soundboards to express complex ideas, including references to past or future events, as per reports. This could redefine perspectives on animal intelligence and communication.