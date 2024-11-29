Technology News
  China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact

China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact

With climate change threatening food security, scientists in China are working urgently to develop heat-tolerant potato varieties.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2024 22:43 IST
China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact

Photo Credit: Pixabay/JulySTR

In Climate Smart Agriculture, molecular biologist Li Jieping leads a three-year project

Highlights
  • Climate change is causing major challenges to potato yields in China
  • Researchers are developing heat-resistant potato varieties
  • The new study was conducted by the International Potato Center
Chinese scientists are reportedly racing against time to protect potatoes, a vital global food crop, from the adverse effects of climate change. Research conducted under the International Potato Center (CIP) in Beijing is said to have revealed alarming reductions in potato yields when exposed to higher temperatures. Potatoes grown in simulated conditions, replicating future climate scenarios, were found to weigh less than half of typical varieties in China, underscoring the urgent need for adaptation strategies.

Research Findings Highlight Urgency

The study, published in Climate Smart Agriculture journal and detailed in a Reuters report, detailed a three-year project led by molecular biologist Li Jieping. Potatoes cultivated under temperatures 3 degree-Celcius above the current average in Hebei and Inner Mongolia saw a yield reduction of over 50 percent. Li Jieping told the publication that the accelerated tuber growth came at the cost of size and weight, raising concerns about future food security in China, the world's largest potato producer.

Climate Challenges Threaten Production

Farmers in Inner Mongolia are already witnessing climate change impacts, including erratic rainfall that delays harvests and exacerbates crop diseases. Wang Shiyi, a manager at Hebei Jiuen Agricultural Development Company, reported that heavy rain this year slowed down harvesting efforts significantly.

Yakeshi Senfeng Potato Industry Company's general manager, Li Xuemin reportedly said that diseases such as late blight, which thrives in warm and humid conditions, are becoming more resistant to traditional control measures..

Developing Climate-Resilient Solutions

To address these challenges, Chinese researchers are reportedly employing advanced techniques such as aeroponics and genetic studies to develop heat-tolerant and disease-resistant potato varieties, as per sources. At a research facility in Yanqing, Beijing, workers are said to be propagating potato plantlets under controlled conditions. Li Jieping told the publication that changes in farming practices, including shifting planting seasons and moving to higher altitudes, may be necessary within the next decade to mitigate yield losses.

The researchers reportedly claim that without immediate interventions, both farmers' livelihoods and potato prices may be severely affected as global temperatures continue to rise.

 

China Is Reportedly Trying to Protect Its Potatoes From Rising Temperatures and Climate Change Impact
