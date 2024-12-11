Technology News
New Study Confirms Nebra Sky Disc’s Ancient Origins and Advanced Craftsmanship

A study confirms the Nebra Sky Disc, dated to 3,800 years ago, was crafted using advanced Bronze Age hot forging techniques.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 17:00 IST
New Study Confirms Nebra Sky Disc's Ancient Origins and Advanced Craftsmanship

Photo Credit: Landesamt für Denkmalpflege und Archäologie Sachsen-Anhalt/Juraj Lipták

A new study confirms the Nebra Sky Disk was made with "hot forging," refuting forgery claims.

  • Nebra Sky Disc crafted using Early Bronze Age hot forging techniques
  • Copper used traced to Austrian mines active 3,800 years ago
  • Gold symbols interpreted as one of the oldest depictions of the sky
A recent study has provided crucial insights into the manufacturing techniques used to create the Nebra Sky Disc, an artefact thought to date back 3,800 years to the Early Bronze Age. The analysis challenges claims suggesting the disc could be a modern forgery. Researchers revealed that the disc was crafted through an elaborate "hot forging" process, involving at least ten heating and hammering cycles at temperatures exceeding 700°C, according to Christian-Heinrich Wunderlich, a metallurgist cited by Live Science.

Discovery and Ongoing Debate

The study was published in Scientific Reports on November 21. Unearthed in 1999 near Nebra, Germany, the 12-inch bronze disc, adorned with gold symbols thought to represent celestial bodies, has been the subject of considerable debate. Initial reports lauded it as the oldest known depiction of the sky. However, questions regarding its authenticity arose, including theories suggesting its discovery site might have been staged to enhance its market value.

Metallurgical Evidence Supporting Antiquity

Experts involved in the study recreated a replica using Early Bronze Age techniques, reportedly. The metallographic comparison between the replica and the original disc identified crystal structures in the bronze consistent with ancient hot forging methods. Wunderlich in a statement to LiveScience said that the copper used in the disc was traced to a specific Austrian mine active during the Early Bronze Age but no longer operational in subsequent eras. This finding undermines suggestions that the artefact might be significantly younger.

Symbolism and Craftsmanship

The disc combines bronze with gold elements using a technique known as damascening. Harald Meller, state archaeologist of Saxony-Anhalt, emphasised in his statement that the advanced metalworking skills evident in its construction. The gold inlays, possibly depicting the sun, moon, stars, and other celestial elements, have been interpreted as an early astronomical chart.

The artefact remains on display at the Saxony-Anhalt State Museum of Prehistory, celebrated for its historical significance. While disputes surrounding its origins continue, recent findings provide strong evidence supporting its Bronze Age provenance.

 

Further reading: Nebra Sky Disc, Bronze Age, Archaeology, Celestial Artefacts, Ancient Forging
New Study Confirms Nebra Sky Disc's Ancient Origins and Advanced Craftsmanship
