Technology News
English Edition

This Short-Horned Lizard Squirts Toxic Blood From its Eyes

The Greater Short-Horned Lizard has fascinating adaptations, including squirting blood from its eyes to escape danger.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 October 2024 20:17 IST
This Short-Horned Lizard Squirts Toxic Blood From its Eyes

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Kondase

Greater Short-Horned Lizard a unique reptile from North and Central America

Highlights
  • This lizard can squirt blood up to 5 feet to evade threats
  • Inflates itself, making it harder for predators to consume
  • Blood contains chemicals that make it unappealing to canines
Advertisement

The Greater Short-Horned Lizard, scientifically known as Phrynosoma hernandesi, is a remarkable reptile found across North and Central America. This unique lizard has earned the nickname "horny toad" due to its flattened body shape and distinctive spiky horns, which give it an appearance more akin to amphibians than traditional reptiles. Typically measuring around 6 inches (15 cm) in length, this creature is primarily insectivorous, feeding on ants, spiders, and various small insects. Its adaptations for survival are truly intriguing.

Defensive Mechanisms

One of the most striking features of the Greater Short-Horned Lizard is its unusual method of defence. When threatened, it can squirt a jet of blood from its eyes, projecting it up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) away. This ability, known as autohaemorrhaging, involves restricting blood flow to increase pressure in the head, causing tiny blood vessels to burst around the eyes. This blood not only confuses potential predators but also contains unpleasant chemicals, making it unpalatable to canines such as dogs and foxes.

In addition to this blood-squirting defence, the Greater Short-Horned Lizard can inflate its body to double its size when confronted by a predator. This inflation makes it harder for potential attackers to swallow it, offering an additional layer of protection. The lizard's mottled skin also aids in camouflage, allowing it to blend seamlessly into its surroundings, which is vital for evading larger threats.

Conclusion

The Greater Short-Horned Lizard exemplifies the incredible adaptations of wildlife. Its unique features, including its blood-squirting ability and impressive camouflage, make it a fascinating subject of study for herpetologists. By understanding these adaptations, we can gain deeper insights into the resilience and survival strategies of this remarkable reptile.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Greater Short-Horned Lizard, Wildlife, Animal Adaptations, Nature, Reptiles
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Growing New Forests in Mexico Could Help Protect Oyamel Forests and Monarch Butterflies
Oppo Enco X3 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed Ahead of October 24 Launch
This Short-Horned Lizard Squirts Toxic Blood From its Eyes
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Addresses Green Line, Motherboard Issues on Phones: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Dimensions Leak Online
  3. OnePlus 13 Launch Date, Colour Options, Design Officially Confirmed
  4. iPhone SE 4 Dummy Units Suggest Design Changes
  5. iPhone 16 Plus Review: The One Worth Buying This Year
  6. iQOO 13 India Launch Teased by Company Country Head Nipun Marya
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition Launched: Specifications, Price
  8. Don't Miss Karthi's Emotional Drama Meiyazhagan on Netflix!
  9. Apple Intelligence Reportedly More Than Two Years Behind Rivals
  10. JWST Reveals Westerlund 1, Milky Way's Biggest Star Cluster
#Latest Stories
  1. Meiyazhagan OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Tamil Drama Film
  2. Devara Part 1 OTT Release Date: Junior NTR's Film Might Stream on Netflix Soon
  3. The Penguin Episode 5 Now Available on JioCinema Premium
  4. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga OTT Release Date Confirmed, to be Available in Seven Languages
  5. John Abraham and Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Now Streaming Online on ZEE5
  6. This Short-Horned Lizard Squirts Toxic Blood From its Eyes
  7. Growing New Forests in Mexico Could Help Protect Oyamel Forests and Monarch Butterflies
  8. China Builds World's Most Powerful Resistive Magnet at SHMFF
  9. AI Tool Helps People with Opposing Views Find Common Ground in Public Policy Deliberations
  10. NASA Collaborates with Artemis Accords Signatories for Sustainable Space Exploration
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »