Technology News
English Edition

February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky

A rare planetary alignment featuring Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn will be visible in February 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2025 22:00 IST
February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky

Photo Credit: Pixabay/Bru-nO

Five bright planets—Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn—align in February 2025's evening sky

Highlights
  • Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, and Saturn will align in February
  • Mercury and Saturn will appear closest on February 24
  • Best viewing is at dusk with a clear west-southwest horizon
Advertisement

A spectacular celestial event is set to unfold in February 2025, as five of the brightest planets—Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury and Saturn—become visible together in the evening sky. The alignment will peak on February 24, when Mercury and Saturn will appear closest to each other, creating a striking visual near the horizon. Skywatchers with a clear view of the western sky at dusk will have the opportunity to witness this planetary display, with Uranus and Neptune also observable through telescopes or binoculars. Similar alignments have been recorded in the past, but this particular configuration offers an accessible viewing window for astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers alike. The next comparable event will not occur until October 2028, making this a rare chance to observe multiple planets in a single glance.

Venus and Saturn: A Contrasting Pair

According to reports, Venus will dominate the evening sky as the brightest of the five planets, shining prominently in the west-southwest. Despite its intense luminosity, Saturn, appearing below Venus, will be significantly dimmer due to its current ring orientation, which reflects less sunlight. Telescopic observation will reveal the rings as a thin line bisecting Saturn's disk. As the month progresses, Saturn will sink lower into the horizon, becoming increasingly challenging to spot by the end of February.

Jupiter and Mars Brighten the Night

Jupiter will be another standout feature, appearing high in the southern sky with its signature silvery-white glow. Its four largest moons—Europa, Ganymede, Callisto and Io—will be visible through binoculars, particularly on February 25-26, when three of them will form a distinct triangular formation. Meanwhile, Mars, positioned in the eastern sky, will share its space with Gemini's twin stars, Pollux and Castor. This trio will shift gradually across the sky, offering a dynamic spectacle throughout the month.

Mercury and Saturn's Close Encounter

Mercury will emerge in the final week of February, reaching peak brightness on February 24, when it will align closely with Saturn. The two planets will be separated by only 1.5 degrees, with Mercury shining nearly eight times brighter. Observers will need a clear west-southwest horizon and binoculars to spot both planets, particularly as Saturn fades into the twilight.

Uranus and Neptune: The Fainter Participants

For those equipped with telescopes or high-powered binoculars, Uranus and Neptune will also be within reach. Uranus, with its faint greenish hue, might be visible under dark-sky conditions, while Neptune will require optical aid due to its lower brightness. The latter will spend the month in Pisces, gradually vanishing into the brightening evening sky before its solar conjunction in March.

Skywatchers hoping to view this rare planetary alignment should mark their calendars for February 24, when the best chance to witness all five bright planets together will occur.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astronomy, Planetary Alignment, February 2025 Skywatching, Venus, Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn, Stargazing, Night Sky Events
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
OpenAI Cites US Roots to Dodge Copyright Lawsuit in India, but Lawyers Say Case Can Be Heard
Lenskart Phonic Smart Glasses With Bluetooth Audio, Voice Assistant Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9a Buyers Will Reportedly Get These Freebies
  2. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  3. Ola Electric Roadster X Series Launched in India With Up to 501 KM Range
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 FE With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Launch Soon With These Four Rear Cameras
  6. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Launch Imminent asÂ SupportÂ Pages Go Live
  7. Samsung Teases Launch of New Galaxy F-Series Smartphone
  8. Apple Begins Production of M5 Chips for Upcoming iPad, Mac Models: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Key Upgrades Leaked Online
  10. Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. 7,000-Year-Old Arrow Poison Found in South Africa, Shows Ancient Hunting Skills
  2. Kinda Pregnant Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Baby John Starring Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh Now Available For Rent Online
  4. February 2025 Planet Parade: How to See Five Planets Align in the Sky
  5. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 Explosion Raises Concerns Over Air Pollution
  6. Apple Reportedly Begins Production of M5 Chips Expected to Power Upcoming iPad Pro, Mac Models
  7. New Method Controls Synchronisation in Spin Hall Nano-Oscillators Using Spin Waves
  8. Google Photos for Android Gets New Grid Customisations to Reduce Clutter
  9. UAE Government Partners Shiba Inu to Bring Web3 Technology to Public Sector Services
  10. Japan’s First Space Launch of 2025 Sends Michibiki 6 Navigation Satellite into Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »