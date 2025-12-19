Technology News
English Edition
Hubble Captures Rare Collision in Nearby Planetary System, Revealing Violent Planet Formation

Hubble reveals rare collisions between rocky bodies near Fomalhaut, reshaping planet formation studies.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 December 2025 23:38 IST
Hubble Captures Rare Collision in Nearby Planetary System, Revealing Violent Planet Formation

Photo Credit: NASA, ESA, STScI, Ralf Crawford (STScI)

Hubble shows glowing debris clouds formed by violent space collisions near Fomalhaut.

Highlights
  • Rare planetesimal collisions observed outside our solar system
  • Dust clouds can mimic planets in telescope images
  • Discovery offers real-time insight into planet formation
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an unprecedented event in a nearby planetary system, revealing the glowing aftermath of violent collisions between large space rocks. Astronomers discovered a bright dot near the star Fomalhaut and thought it was an exoplanet shrouded in dust and reflecting starlight. When the first of these objects faded away, and another appeared nearby, scientists realised they were not in fact planets at all, but expanding clouds of debris. The rare observation offers a real-time view of destructive impacts shaping young planetary systems during the early stages of planet formation.

Study Reveals Two Rare Planetesimal Collisions in the Fomalhaut System

According to a Science journal report, the research team concluded that two separate collisions between planetesimals, or small rocky bodies like asteroids, occurred in the Fomalhaut system within just two decades. Such collisions are thought to happen only once every hundred thousand years, making the repeated detection surprising. The results come from long-term Hubble observations of how each bright object quickly grew, became oval-shaped, and gradually faded as the pair drifted out of sight.

Fomalhaut is located 25 light-years from Earth, and surrounded by one of the most massive debris discs ever detected, so it's a good place to look for sudden dramatic changes.

Vanishing Fomalhaut b Reveals Dust Clouds Can Mimic Planets

Earlier observations of Fomalhaut b puzzled astronomers for years, until its disappearance showed it was a spreading dust cloud. A second bright source later appeared, strengthening the collision explanation.

Scientists say the discovery is also a warning, as debris clouds can look like real planets. Future studies with the James Webb Space Telescope will follow the new dust cloud.

Comments

Further reading: Hubble Space Telescope, Fomalhaut, Planet Formation, space collisions, Astronomy, Exoplanets
