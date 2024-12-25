Technology News
English Edition

Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru

Genetic study of a 1,500-year-old Moche tomb shows unusual family ties in sacrificial rituals.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 December 2024 15:00 IST
Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

A 1,500-year-old Moche tomb in Peru has revealed a unique sacrificial ritual involving family members

Highlights
  • Moche tomb reveals family sacrifice ritual linked to high-status burial
  • Genetic analysis confirms adolescent boy sacrificed to father in tomb
  • Señora de Cao’s burial site uncovers unique Moche sacrificial practices
Advertisement

A tomb from the Moche culture, dating back 1,500 years and located at the Huaca Cao Viejo temple in Peru, has been found to contain evidence of familial sacrifices. Genetic analysis of six individuals interred in the burial site revealed that two teenagers, who had been strangled, were closely related to the adults they were buried alongside. This discovery, reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), highlights a unique ritualistic practice previously undocumented in the region.

Family Connections Unveiled in Burial Site

As per a report by LiveScience, the Moche civilisation, which thrived along Peru's northern coast between A.D. 300 and 950, is known for its ceremonial human sacrifices to deities. However, researchers involved in the study indicated this discovery marks the first instance of sacrifices involving close adolescent relatives during funerary rites. According to Lars Fehren-Schmitz, an archaeogeneticist at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who spoke to Live Science, no previous archaeological findings have suggested such a practice.

The analysis determined that the teenagers were sacrificed upon the deaths of family members. One boy was likely sacrificed following his father's death, while a girl appears to have been offered during her aunt's burial. The relationship between the sacrificed individuals and the dead was confirmed through genomic sequencing, which also revealed that the tomb held the remains of a high-status woman, referred to as Señora de Cao, along with her brothers, one of whom was the father of the sacrificed girl.

Insights into Moche Rituals and Society

The Huaca Cao Viejo tomb, part of the El Brujo archaeological complex, was first uncovered in 2005. It held elaborate burials, including a pyramid-like painted structure. Fehren-Schmitz noted that the sacrifices by strangulation appeared to be more private and dignified, potentially reserved for individuals of significant societal or spiritual importance.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moche Culture, Human Sacrifice, Ancient Peru, Genetic Analysis, Archaeology, Moche Tomb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
HP Omen Max 16 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 Laptop GPU Leaks Ahead of CES 2025
Nothing Phone 3a Tipped to Get Telephoto Camera, Phone 3a Plus May Carry Periscope Zoom Sensor
Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Said to Go on Sale in February Next Year
  2. OnePlus 12 Price Drops in India Ahead of OnePlus 13 Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7 Amazon Availability Confirmed; India Launch Date Set
  4. NASA's Parker Solar Probe Makes Its Closest-Ever Flyby of the Sun
  5. Gladiator 2 OTT Release Date: Now Available For Rent on Prime Video
  6. Oppo Reno 13 5G Design Revealed in Official Teaser Video Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Available With Decent Discounts and Bank Offers During Christmas Carnival Sale
  2. Robots May Soon Detect Emotions by Measuring Your Sweat, Scientists Say
  3. Apple MacBook Air M3 Available Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Christmas Carnival Sale
  4. Xiaomi Pad 7 India Launch Date Set for January 10; Amazon Availability Confirmed
  5. Top 10 Solar Flares of 2024: The Most Powerful Solar Events and Their Impact
  6. Genetic Analysis Reveals Family Sacrifices in 1,500-Year-Old Moche Tomb in Peru
  7. Astronomers Spot New Cosmic Explosions 100 Times Brighter Than the Sun
  8. Apple Executive Explains Why the Company Will Never Develop a Google-Like Search Engine
  9. OnePlus Open at Under Rs. 1 Lakh on Amazon Is a Deal Worth Checking Out
  10. The Roundup: Punishment Now Streaming on Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »