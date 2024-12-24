Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2 are said to be in the works. The phones were also spotted in the IMEI database earlier this month. Most recently, camera specifications and other details of the unannounced Nothing smartphones have surfaced on the Web. The Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to come with a telephoto camera. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus are said to be equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, whereas the CMF Phone 2 could run a MediaTek SoC.

Nothing Phone 3a Camera Details Leaked

Android Authority claims to have received information about the Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Plus, and the CMF Phone 2, stating that they're in the works with codenames steroids, asteroids_plus, and galaga, respectively. The Nothing Phone 3a is said to include a telephoto camera, while the Phone 3a Plus will reportedly boast a periscope zoom camera.

If this turns out to be true, the Phone 3a series could be the first in the Nothing lineup to switch to dedicated sensors for optical zoom. Existing Nothing Phones boast a wide and ultra-wide rear camera setup.

The report further states that the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus could be the first phones from the UK brand to offer eSIM support. They are likely to provide two physical nano-SIMs or an eSIM with a physical nano-SIM for dual-SIM configurations.

CMF Phone 2, on the other hand, is likely to stick to physical SIM only. Further, the report reiterates that the Nothing Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus will be reportedly equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, while the CMF Phone 2 will run a MediaTek SoC.

The Nothing Phone 3a series is expected to be launched in the first quarter of 2025. It is speculated to ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 user interface.