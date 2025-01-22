Buried landforms from a massive ice sheet that existed approximately 1 million years ago have been uncovered deep beneath the North Sea. These findings, revealed through high-resolution imaging, depict large-scale structures formed during the mid-Pleistocene transition (MPT). Researchers have stated that the ice sheet, which extended from present-day Norway to the British Isles, left behind significant imprints before retreating. The discoveries are helping scientists understand historical glacial dynamics and their relation to shifting climatic patterns.

Revelations from High-Resolution Imaging

According to a study published in Science Advances, these landforms were detected using sound wave data. Christine Batchelor, a senior lecturer in physical geography at Newcastle University, explained to Live Science that the findings suggest the presence of one expansive ice sheet during this period, challenging earlier assumptions about multiple smaller ice sheets shaping the region. The evidence was found under 1 kilometre of sediment, with distinct patterns on the seabed indicating how the ice sheet advanced and retreated.

Key Landform Patterns Identified

Grounded ice sheets are known to sculpt the underlying sediment during their movements, producing erosional and depositional features. Batchelor detailed that streamlined features aligned with ice flow direction were formed during the ice's advance. Meanwhile, transverse imprints, including crevasse-squeeze ridges, were left during its retreat. These features occur when soft sediment is pushed into cracks at the ice base before the sheet lifts off, aided by water undercutting.

Implications for Climate Change Research

The mid-Pleistocene transition is considered a pivotal time in Earth's glacial history, marked by more intense and prolonged glacial periods. The study provides clues about how ice sheets respond to climate shifts. Researchers aim to use these findings to model historical ice sheet behaviours and draw parallels with current environmental feedback mechanisms, offering insights into the processes influencing today's climate systems.