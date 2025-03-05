Technology News
English Edition

Earth's Orbit and Tilt Linked to Ice Age Cycles, Next One Delayed by Climate Change

Research links Earth's axial tilt to past ice ages, showing human-driven warming may prevent future glaciations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 March 2025 23:40 IST
Earth's Orbit and Tilt Linked to Ice Age Cycles, Next One Delayed by Climate Change

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Geralt

The study shows Earth's tilt and orbit impact climate, driving ice sheet growth and retreat.

Highlights
  • Earth's tilt and orbit shifts regulate ice age cycles over 800,000 years
  • Scientists say the next glaciation was due in 11,000 years
  • Rising CO₂ levels could prevent future ice ages entirely
Advertisement

Shifts in Earth's tilt and orbit have played a crucial role in the onset and end of ice ages over the past 800,000 years, researchers have found. A direct link between these changes and the movements of massive ice sheets has been identified, indicating that another ice age would have started within the next 11,000 years if not for the rising impact of greenhouse gas emissions. The study examined how Earth's axial tilt and orbit influence long-term climate patterns, revealing a strong correlation between these factors and the expansion and retreat of ice sheets.

Influence of Earth's Tilt and Wobble on Climate

According to the study published in Science, Earth's axis is currently tilted at an angle of 23.5 degrees. Over a cycle of approximately 41,000 years, this tilt fluctuates, affecting the amount of solar radiation reaching the poles. Another factor, Earth's precession, refers to the wobble of its axis, which influences the intensity of sunlight in equatorial regions over a 21,000-year cycle. Both of these variations have been found to dictate the timing of ice ages.

In an interview with Live Science, Stephen Barker, Professor of Earth Science at Cardiff University, explained that an "amazing correlation" was observed between Earth's obliquity, precession, and ice sheet movements. The study tracked data from ocean sediment cores containing microscopic shells, known as forams, which provided insight into historical ice sheet coverage.

Impact of Human Activity on Glaciation

A timeline for the next glaciation phase was estimated based on natural climate cycles. If human activity were not a factor, ice sheets would start expanding within 10,000 to 11,000 years, reaching their peak over the next 80,000 to 90,000 years before gradually retreating. However, carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, disrupting these natural cycles. Barker noted that sustained high CO2 levels would prevent a new glacial period from occurring.

The findings contribute to a broader understanding of Earth's long-term climate changes and the extent of human influence on natural processes. Researchers emphasise the importance of studying historical climate patterns to assess future climate projections accurately.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Earth’s tilt, ice age, climate change, glaciation, greenhouse gases, global warming, axial tilt, Earth’s orbit, climate cycles
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
20,000-Year-Old Transport Marks in New Mexico Reveal Early American Mobility
Qualcomm Launches Dragonwing Fixed Wireless Access Gen 4 Elite Platform Alongside Qualcomm X85 5G Modem-RF at MWC 2025
Earth's Orbit and Tilt Linked to Ice Age Cycles, Next One Delayed by Climate Change
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  2. MacBook Air (2025) With M4 Chip, Up to 15-Inch Displays Launched in India
  3. ED Teams Up with CoinDCX to Manage Custody of Seized Assets
  4. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Reliance Jio Removes JioCinema Subscription from Prepaid Recharge Plans
  6. Sony Has Launched a Unified Beta Testing Program for PS5 and PC Games
  7. Infinix GT 30 Pro Key Features Leaked; May Offer Gaming Trigger Buttons
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Successfully Deploys 21 Starlink Satellites, Loses Falcon 9 Booster
  2. Primordial Helium-3 May Be Locked in Earth’s Core, Study Finds
  3. SpaceX Delays Starship Flight 8 Launch After Technical Glitches
  4. Physicists Achieve Record-Breaking Electron Beam Power and Current at SLAC
  5. Katy Perry to Launch on Blue Origin’s First All-Female Spaceflight Mission
  6. Seafloor Spreading Slowdown May Have Caused 26–32m Sea Level Drop Over Millions of Years
  7. Earth's Orbit and Tilt Linked to Ice Age Cycles, Next One Delayed by Climate Change
  8. Sony Announces Unified Beta Testing Program for PS5 and PC Games, Console Features and More
  9. Indian Smartphone Market Declines, While Apple Records Strong YoY Growth in January 2025: IDC
  10. Donald Trump Set to Host the US’ First Crypto Summit on March 7, Web3 Leaders Confirm Invitation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »