Technology News
English Edition

Ancient Ice Core from Antarctica May Reveal Climate Mysteries from 1.2 Million Years Ago

A team of scientists has uncovered a million-year-old ice core in Antarctica that could unlock critical climate history

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2025 23:46 IST
Ancient Ice Core from Antarctica May Reveal Climate Mysteries from 1.2 Million Years Ago

Photo Credit: Pexels/TomášMalík

Scientists successfully extracted a 2.8-kilometre-long ice core believed to contain air bubbles

Highlights
  • Ancient ice core extracted from Antarctica's Little Dome C site
  • 1.2-million-year-old air bubbles may reveal past climate shifts
  • Ice core study could explain climate's impact on human evolution
Advertisement

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in Antarctica, where a team of scientists successfully extracted a 2.8-kilometre-long ice core believed to contain air bubbles and particles from 1.2 million years ago. This ancient ice sample, retrieved under extreme conditions with temperatures reaching -35 degree Celsius, holds the potential to reveal crucial insights about a critical period in Earth's climate history. Researchers aim to study this ice to understand significant climatic shifts and their potential links to near-extinction events in human ancestry.

Historic Ice Recovery and Its Implications

According to reports from BBC News, the ice core was obtained from a drilling site named Little Dome C, situated on the Antarctic Plateau at an elevation of nearly 3,000 meters. The project, led by the Italian Institute of Polar Sciences and supported by scientists from ten European countries, took four Antarctic summers to complete. The extracted ice contains air bubbles, volcanic ash, and other particles, providing a snapshot of atmospheric conditions from up to 1.2 million years ago.

This ice core could shed light on the Mid-Pleistocene Transition, a period 900,000 to 1.2 million years ago when the glacial cycle lengthened from 41,000 to 100,000 years. Experts are particularly interested in whether this climatic shift correlates with a dramatic population decline in human ancestors.

Scientific Process and Goals

The core was transported in freezing conditions, cut into one-meter sections, and distributed to institutions across Europe for analysis. Scientists hope to uncover patterns in greenhouse gas emissions and temperature changes from this period, which could help refine climate models for future projections. Professor Carlo Barbante, a lead researcher at Ca' Foscari University of Venice, highlighted to BBC News, the significance of handling ancient air samples and volcanic ash embedded in the ice, emphasising its potential to expand understanding of Earth's climatic past.

The analysis of this ice core is expected to provide pivotal data, offering scientists a clearer picture of how historical climatic changes shaped the planet and influenced early human evolution.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Antarctica, Ice Core, Climate History, Climate Change, Ice Age, Human Evolution, Scientific Discovery, Mid-Pleistocene Transition
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Budget Smartphones
Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Mass Action Drama Daaku Maharaaj Might Stream on Netflix

Related Stories

Ancient Ice Core from Antarctica May Reveal Climate Mysteries from 1.2 Million Years Ago
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX Starship Flight 7 to Launch on January 15 With Upgraded Booster
  2. Best Tablet Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025
  3. Best Deals on Soundbars and Home Theatre Systems During Amazon Sale
  4. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline, Memory Configurations Leaked
  5. OnePlus 13 Gets Its First Software Update With These Improvements
  6. Hellboy: The Crooked Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Premium Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: What You Need to Know
  2. Ancient Ice Core from Antarctica May Reveal Climate Mysteries from 1.2 Million Years Ago
  3. Soodhu Kavvum 2 Now Streaming on Aha Video: Tamil Crime Comedy with Revenge, Humor, and Suspense
  4. Supermassive Black Hole Flashed Twice in a Rare Event, Scientists Explain the Reason
  5. Satellite Images Reveal the Widespread Destruction of Los Angeles Fires from Space
  6. Realme P3 Pro India Launch Timeline Leaked Along With RAM and Storage Options
  7. WhatsApp for Android Tipped to Be Working On a New Widget for Meta AI
  8. Researchers Study Dark Matter Conversion Signals in Earth's Ionosphere
  9. Meta Reportedly Testing X-Inspired Community Notes Feature on Threads
  10. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Reportedly Listed on BIS Certification Site Hinting at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »