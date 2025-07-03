Technology News
A Planet with a Death Wish: How HIP 67522 b Is Forcing Its Star to Explode

Scientists have discovered HIP 67522 b, a planet so close to its star that its orbit disturbs the star’s magnetic field, triggering violent stellar flares.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 July 2025 23:30 IST
A Planet with a Death Wish: How HIP 67522 b Is Forcing Its Star to Explode

Photo Credit: NASA

HIP 67522 b is a Jupiter-sized planet with a 7-day orbit around its star

  HIP 67522 b is a Jupiter-sized planet with a 7-day orbit
  Its orbit disrupts the star's magnetic field, triggering explosive flares
  This is the first evidence of a planet influencing a star's magnetic acti
Scientists have caught a planet with a death wish, which is an alien world, orbiting very near to its star, and so speedy that it is causing the star to go to its death with bursting explosions. HIP 67522 b is the planet, and it is of the same size as Jupiter with a seven-day orbit around its host star. These orbits are disturbing the magnetic field of the star and causing enormous blasting eruptions to blow back the planet and make it wrinkled. This is the first time that a planet is influencing the host star, as the astronomers reported in a study published on July 2, 2025, in the Journal Nature.

A Planet with a Death Wish: HIP 67522 b's Fiery Orbit

As per the study by NASA, Ekaterina Ilin, the first author of the study and an astrophysicist at the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy, said that the planet was observed to trigger the energetic flares. It has been predicted by the scientists that the waves are setting off explosions that are going to happen.

Magnetic Chaos: Planet Triggering Star's Explosions

Stars are burning plasma, gigantic balls with charged particles or ions that move on their surface to form strong magnetic fields. Since the magnetic fields cannot cross each other, sometimes these field knots suddenly snap to launch flares of radiation known as solar flares, which are often accompanied by coronal mass ejections, also known as surface plasma.

As many planets have a magnetic field, scientists have long wondered whether the planets, having close orbits near their stars, might disturb these strong magnetic fields and trigger the explosions. For years, scientists have observed whether the planets can influence the magnetic behaviour of their host stars, especially the ones that are close to their orbits.

A New Era of Star-Planet Relationship Studies

A planet with a strong magnetic field orbits around a star which has a delicate magnetic field, then it might be bombarded with solar radiation. These interactions helps int he study of star and planet bond and further the evolution of atmospher and magnetic field.

 

Comments

Further reading: HIP 67522 b, exploding stars, planet star interaction, NASA, star flares, magnetic field disturbance, Jupiter-sized planet
