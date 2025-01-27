Technology News
Rare Pterosaur Neck Bone Discovery Shows Crocodilian Bite From 76 Million Years Ago

A rare fossilised neck bone from Alberta reveals a crocodilian bite, offering insights into prehistoric predator-prey interactions.

Updated: 27 January 2025 13:53 IST
Rare Pterosaur Neck Bone Discovery Shows Crocodilian Bite From 76 Million Years Ago

Photo Credit: Journal of Paleontology

A juvenile flying reptile fossil in Canada reveals predator-prey interactions from 76 million years ago.

Highlights
  • Pterosaur vertebra with crocodilian bite found in Alberta
  • Evidence sheds light on predator-prey dynamics in the Cretaceous Period
  • Juvenile Cryodrakon boreas vertebra damaged by ancient crocodilian
A fossilised neck bone from a juvenile flying reptile has been discovered in Canada, shedding light on predator-prey interactions from 76 million years ago. Found in Dinosaur Provincial Park, Alberta, the vertebra displays clear evidence of being bitten by a crocodile-like predator. This rare find offers a glimpse into the Cretaceous Period, where such encounters between reptiles shaped the dynamics of ancient ecosystems.

Pterosaur Bone Found With Bite Mark

According to the study published in the Journal of Paleontology, the fossil belonged to a young Azhdarchid pterosaur, Cryodrakon boreas, which had a wingspan of two metres as a juvenile. The puncture mark, measuring four millimetres in diameter, was identified as the result of a crocodilian bite. The research team from the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology, the University of Reading, and the University of New England confirmed through micro-CT scans that the damage occurred during the animal's lifetime or shortly after its death, rather than during fossilisation or excavation.

Dr. Caleb Brown, a curator at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology, told phys.org, that Pterosaur bones are extremely fragile, making it rare to find evidence of predation. Discovering such a bite on a juvenile specimen was even more extraordinary.

Insights Into Prehistoric Predation

The fossil was unearthed in July 2023 during an international field course led by Dr. Brian Pickles, a palaeoecologist at the University of Reading. Dr. Pickles explained to phys.org that bite marks on fossils offer valuable evidence of interactions between species, adding that this particular find suggests crocodilians preyed on or scavenged young pterosaurs in the region.

This discovery represents the first documented case in North America of crocodilian feeding behaviour involving Azhdarchid pterosaurs. Similar evidence has previously been reported from Romania, underscoring the opportunistic feeding habits of these ancient predators. The study highlights the complex ecological relationships that existed in the prehistoric world.

 

