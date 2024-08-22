Technology News
  ISRO Chandrayaan 4 and 5 Designs Reportedly Ready, Gaganyaan Mission Said to Be Scheduled for December

ISRO Chandrayaan-4 and 5 Designs Reportedly Ready, Gaganyaan Mission Said to Be Scheduled for December

ISRO is reportedly also working on the SSLV technology transfer.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 August 2024 13:00 IST
ISRO Chandrayaan-4 and 5 Designs Reportedly Ready, Gaganyaan Mission Said to Be Scheduled for December

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Prajwal Dwivedi

The new lunar missions will build on this success and focus on further lunar exploration

Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-4 & 5 designs reportedly have been completed
  • Gaganyaan's unmanned mission said to be set for December
  • SSLV technology commercialisation reportedly underway
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is advancing its lunar exploration efforts with the upcoming Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5 missions. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed that the designs for both missions are finalised and are awaiting government approval, as per a new report. These missions follow the successful Chandrayaan-3, which marked India as the first nation to land a module near the Moon's south pole. The new lunar missions will build on this success and focus on further lunar exploration.

Gaganyaan Mission Progress

The Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight, is progressing towards its unmanned test scheduled for December, the ISRO chief told The Print in an interview. All rocket stages have reportedly arrived at Sriharikota, including the final C-32 cryogenic stage. The crew module is currently integrated at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Trivandrum, while the service module is being prepared at the UR Rao Satellite Centre. The crew escape systems are reportedly being transported to the launch site in batches. The December launch is contingent on the completion of final integrations and testing.

Gaganyatris' Training and Upcoming Flight

Two of the selected ‘Gaganyatris' for the Axiom-4 mission, bound for the International Space Station (ISS), are undergoing initial training in the US, Somanath told the publication. This training, which will span three months, will reportedly include additional sessions in Europe and other US facilities before their return to India. The mission is slated for mid-2025, marking a significant step for India's space programme.

SSLV Technology Transfer

The third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) has been successful, and the technology is now ready for commercialisation. ISRO is said to be transferring this technology through a consortium of companies. Following a radio frequency interference (RFI), several enterprises reportedly showed interest and the Indian space agency is said to have received a request for a proposal for further engagement. The chosen company will work closely with ISRO for two years to facilitate technology transfer and integration.


The Indian space programme continues to push boundaries with these developments, setting the stage for future advancements in space exploration.
 

Further reading: ISRO, Chandrayaan-4, Chandrayaan-5, Gaganyaan, Indian Space Research Organisation, Space, Moon, India
