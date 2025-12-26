On Dec. 24, 2025, ISRO used its heavy LVM3-M6 rocket at Sriharikota to put into low Earth orbit a 6.1-tonne BlueBird Block-2 communications satellite, constructed by the US company AST SpaceMobile. The mission put the largest communications satellite in the history of the Indian rocket. This was an Indian commercial launch scheduled by NSIL that highlights the strength of Indian capability on heavy lift and its endeavour to have cellular coverage through space.

Heavy-lift LVM3 rocket

LVM3 (GSLV-MkIII) is ISRO's heavy-lift three-stage rocket. With two large solid boosters and a cryogenic upper stage, it has launched missions like Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3 and OneWeb satellites.

Record-breaking payload

BlueBird Block-2 is roughly 6.1 tonnes, making it the heaviest satellite launched by an Indian rocket. This surpasses LVM3's prior record of about 4.4 tonnes, highlighting the vehicle's upgraded performance.

Advanced satellite technology

BlueBird carries a phased-array antenna about 223 sq-metre (tennis-court sized), the largest commercial communications payload in low Earth orbit. It connects directly to ordinary 4G/5G smartphones, enabling voice, video, messaging and data services globally.

International commercial partnership

NSIL arranged the launch under a deal with US-based AST SpaceMobile. It was ISRO's first dedicated launch for an American customer, and AST's BlueBird network is backed by over 50 mobile operators worldwide.

Aiming for global connectivity

BlueBird is one of the satellites in a planned network made up of multiple LEO satellites that will be able to provide mobile coverage anywhere in the world.The satellite will connect normal phones through 4G/5G even in locations that are totally off the grid and have no cell towers.

The project is an effort to bring the internet to those who currently do not have access to it and to make the global communications system less vulnerable to crises.