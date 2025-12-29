ISRO Plans Third Launch Pad at Sriharikota in Four Years to Support Heavier Satellites

ISRO Begins Work on New Launch Pad at its Sriharikota spaceport to Support Future Heavy Satellites. The Indian space agency (ISRO) is all set to move a step closer with its manned mission to space. The new facility is anticipated to take four years to build, install and start up. Scientists say the expansion is crucial as ISRO prepares for next-generation rockets capable of placing satellites weighing more than 12,000 to 14,000 kg into different orbits, significantly expanding India's space capabilities.

ISRO Begins Vendor Search as Plans Take Shape for New Launch Pad at Sriharikota

According to a PTI report, ISRO is currently in the procurement stage and is identifying suitable vendors for the mega project. Padmakumar ES, Director and Distinguished Scientist at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, said activities related to planning and development are already underway, with a focus on infrastructure and technical support required for the new launch pad.

The Sriharikota launch complex, spread over about 175 square kilometres and located around 135 km east of Chennai, has long served as the backbone of India's space launches. From this site, ISRO has successfully deployed a wide range of satellites using different launch vehicles, supporting communication, navigation, remote sensing and scientific missions for both national and international customers.

Third Launch Pad to Anchor ISRO's Next-Generation and Human Spaceflight Missions

The proposed third launchpad is central to ISRO's roadmap, supporting crewed and uncrewed missions and hosting next-generation vehicles, while existing pads fly PSLV, GSLV, and LVM3, and heavier payloads demand ahead.

ISRO has upgraded the launchpad and launch control centre since 1971, now known as SDSC (2002), and is planning a third pad to increase launching capacity.