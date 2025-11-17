Technology News
English Edition

India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station

India has approved Chandrayaan-4, a 2028 mission to bring back 3 kg of lunar soil, making it the fourth nation to return Moon samples.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 November 2025 22:00 IST
India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station

India okays Chandrayaan-4 for 2028 to return 3kg lunar soil; ISRO also advances Bharatiya Antariksh

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Chandrayaan-4 to return 3 kg of lunar soil
  • India to join Moon sample-return nations
  • ISRO targets 2035 for its own space station
Advertisement

In 2028, a lunar sample-return mission (Christened Chandrayaan-4) is to be launched by the Indian space agency, ISRO. The authorisation of the project by the government would lead to the retrieval of approximately 3 kg of the lunar soil, making India on par with the US, Russia and China in lunar sample return. Meanwhile, ISRO is considering a national space station: the first module will be put into orbit in 2028, and a complete assembly will be possible in 2035. These efforts are now a significant advancement of Indian space ambitions.

Chandrayaan-4: Lunar Sample-Return Mission

According to the ISRO press release, it will be India's first mission to retrieve material from the Moon. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan says it will be the country's “most complex lunar endeavour” yet. The mission involves two rockets carrying five modules that will dock in Earth orbit before heading to the Moon.

Once near the lunar surface, a lander will collect up to 3 kg of soil and transfer it to an ascent module, which will return to Earth with the sample. If successful, India would become the fourth nation (after the US, Russia and China) to bring back lunar samples.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India's Future Space Station

ISRO is planning an independent space station called the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. It will have five modules and is slated for completion by 2035. The first of these modules is expected to orbit by 2028. Once operational, India would join the United States and China as only the third country to run an independent space station.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chandrayaan-4, ISRO, Moon Mission, Space Station, India Space Program
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bison Kaalamaadan OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Tamil Sports Action Drama Online?
Steak ‘n Shake Expands to El Salvador as Bitcoin Strategy Gains Momentum

Related Stories

India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series Launched With Up To 6,500mAh Battery: See Price, Features
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series Price in India Leaked Again Ahead of Debut
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Testing Begins in US Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Blue Origin Delays NASA Mars Launch Amid Weather and FAA Restrictions
  5. Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 20,000: iQOO Z10R, Oppo K13 5G, More
  6. OnePlus Ace 6T Launch Timeline Revealed; Will Sport This Snapdragon Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Uncover the Vast Greater Pleiades Complex with 3,000 Hidden Stars
  2. Astronomers Capture First-Ever Early Snapshot of Supernova Shock Wave Using ESO’s VLT
  3. Artemis Era Raises Safety Concerns as Lunar Orbit Nears Capacity, New Study Finds
  4. SpaceX Sends Sentinel-6B to Orbit for Precision Sea-Level Tracking
  5. India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station
  6. Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series
  7. Nadu Center OTT Release Date: Know When to Watch This JioHotstar Specials Tamil Series Online
  8. Usiru OTT Release Date Revealed: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Thriller Online
  9. Boron Arsenide Surpasses Diamond in Heat Conductivity, Paving Way for Advanced Electronics
  10. Astronomers Spot First Coronal Mass Ejection from a Distant Star, Raising Questions About Planetary Habitability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »