India Approves Chandrayaan-4 Moon Sample Mission and National Space Station

In 2028, a lunar sample-return mission (Christened Chandrayaan-4) is to be launched by the Indian space agency, ISRO. The authorisation of the project by the government would lead to the retrieval of approximately 3 kg of the lunar soil, making India on par with the US, Russia and China in lunar sample return. Meanwhile, ISRO is considering a national space station: the first module will be put into orbit in 2028, and a complete assembly will be possible in 2035. These efforts are now a significant advancement of Indian space ambitions.

Chandrayaan-4: Lunar Sample-Return Mission

According to the ISRO press release, it will be India's first mission to retrieve material from the Moon. ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan says it will be the country's “most complex lunar endeavour” yet. The mission involves two rockets carrying five modules that will dock in Earth orbit before heading to the Moon.

Once near the lunar surface, a lander will collect up to 3 kg of soil and transfer it to an ascent module, which will return to Earth with the sample. If successful, India would become the fourth nation (after the US, Russia and China) to bring back lunar samples.

Bharatiya Antariksh Station: India's Future Space Station

ISRO is planning an independent space station called the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. It will have five modules and is slated for completion by 2035. The first of these modules is expected to orbit by 2028. Once operational, India would join the United States and China as only the third country to run an independent space station.