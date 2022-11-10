Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test

ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test

ISRO's three-stage LVM3 rocket is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellite to geosynchronous transfer orbit

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 10 November 2022 15:40 IST
ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test

Photo Credit: ISRO

LVM3 was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonnes for the first time

Highlights
  • ISRO indigenously developed the CE20 cryogenic engine for LVM3
  • Engine, facility performance were normal, required parameters achieved
  • LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons

ISRO announced on Thursday that the payload capability of India's heaviest LVM3 rocket has been enhanced by up to 450kg with a successful engine test. According to the Indian Space Research Organisation, the CE20 cryogenic engine indigenously developed for Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) was subjected to a successful hot test at an uprated thrust level of 21.8 tonnes for the first time on November 9, the country's national space agency headquartered here said in a statement.

"This will enhance the LVM3 payload capability up to 450 kg with additional propellant loading", ISRO said. The major modifications carried out on this test article compared to previous engines was the introduction of Thrust Control Valve (TCV) for thrust control, the space agency added.

"In addition to this, 3D printed LOX and LH2 turbine exhaust casings were inducted in the engine for the first time. During this test, the engine operated with approximately 20 tonne thrust level for first 40s, then thrust level was increased to 21.8 tonnes by moving the thrust control valve," the statement said.

"During the test, engine and facility performance was normal and required parameters were achieved," it said.

LVM3, a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage, is capable of launching a four-tonne class of satellites into geosynchronous transfer orbit.

On Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation stated that it was preparing for the first runway landing experiment (RLV-LEX) of Reusable Launch Vehicle - Technology Demonstrator (RLV-TD) from aeronautical test range in Karnataka's Chitradurga district, with its Chairman S Somanath indicating that weather is being monitored.

"We are looking at the climate. Climate is still not good. So, we are waiting for the wind and other systems to become benign. We will do that," Somanath, also Secretary in the Department of Space, told PTI.

According to ISRO officials, the RLV wing body will be carried using a helicopter to an altitude of three to five km and released at a distance of about four to five km ahead of the runway with a horizontal velocity. After the release, the RLV will glide, navigate towards the runway and land autonomously with a landing gear in the defence airfield near Chitradurga.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Indian Space Research Organisation, LVM3 rocket
Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Tipped for November 30: All Details
Featured video of the day
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises

Related Stories

ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates Released: How to Download
  2. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Date Tipped: Details
  3. Hotstar Breaks Record With 25.3 Million Concurrent Viewers
  4. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  5. Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Worth Looking At: US President
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Windows 11 Photos App Updated With iCloud Photos Integration: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Breaks in Half in JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Suffers Same Fate as the ROG Phone 5
  2. Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details
  3. Online Gambling Ban: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Challenged in Madras High Court
  4. Bank of Korea's 2nd Phase of CBDC Tests Reveal Limitations in Blockchain Technology
  5. ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test
  6. iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know
  7. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Tipped for November 30: All Details
  8. Lava Blaze 5G First Sale in India to Start on November 15: Specifications, Features
  9. US Midterm Elections: Experts Say Misinformation on Facebook, Twitter Limited, Not Stopped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.