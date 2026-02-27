Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission to Study Space Weather Between Earth and Mars

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission will launch twin satellites to orbit Mars and study how solar wind interacts with the planet’s magnetic field and atmosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2026 21:14 IST
NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission to Study Space Weather Between Earth and Mars

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s ESCAPADE mission launches aboard Blue Origin’s New Glenn from Cape Canaveral.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First Mars mission with twin orbiters flying together
  • Studies how solar wind drives atmospheric escape
  • Mission aims to explain Mars’s lost thick atmosphere
Advertisement

NASA's ESCAPADE mission will use two identical satellites to study space weather from Earth to Mars. Scheduled to launch in 2025, it will observe how the Sun's charged particles (the solar wind) interact with Mars's magnetic field and atmosphere. By tracking these interactions, ESCAPADE aims to learn why Mars lost its once-thick atmosphere (which may have supported liquid water and life) and how solar storms shape the planet's environment.

NASA's Twin-Satellite Mars Mission

According to NASA, ESCAPADE is the first mission to pair two orbiters around Mars. The two spacecraft will orbit Mars side by side, giving a stereo image of the Martian magnetosphere. They will follow each other in the same orbit and then change to different orbits, enabling scientists to establish cause and effect. For example, one spacecraft can measure the solar wind conditions while the other spacecraft measures the atmospheric response. The two-point sampling will show how solar wind causes atmospheric escape and climate change on Mars. ESCAPADE is a UC Berkeley mission that is scheduled to arrive at Mars in 2027.

Why Space Weather Matters

Space weather is a term that describes conditions caused by the Sun, such as solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and the solar wind. Solar storms can affect Earth's technology, causing currents that destroy power grids or disrupt communications and GPS. Solar storms also increase the radiation exposure of astronauts. Mars, on the other hand, is more affected by space weather because it does not have a magnetic shield to protect it from the solar wind, which has stripped Mars of its atmosphere, making it the planet it is today.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ESCAPADE, NASA, Mars, Solar Wind, Space Weather, Atmospheric Escape, UC Berkeley, Planetary Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Design of FIFA Edition Variants
Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?

Related Stories

NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission to Study Space Weather Between Earth and Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  2. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  3. Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline, Poco X8 Pro Max AnTuTu Score Leaked
  4. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  5. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
  6. Realme C100 5G Briefly Listed on Amazon With These Key Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s ESCAPADE Mission to Study Space Weather Between Earth and Mars
  2. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features
  3. Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC
  4. Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
  5. Android 17 Beta 2 Released: Lets Users Create Bubble for Any App, Expands SMS OTP Protection
  6. Ultrahuman Ring Pro Launched With 15-Day Battery Life, Jade Biointelligence AI: Price, Features
  7. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  9. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  10. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »