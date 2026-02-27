Technology News
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is said to provide structured training plans, personalised race preparation, and real-time race data.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 19:48 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 comes with 5ATM and IP69 dust and water resistance rating

Highlights
  • Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is said to deliver 20 percent more accurate GPS
  • The watch flaunts a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen with 3000 nits brightness
  • Advanced ECG and health tracking come built in the Watch GT Runner 2
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 was introduced globally alongside the Huawei Mate 80 Pro and Huawei MatePad Mini at an event in Madrid on Thursday. The new smartwatch marks the company's return to professional running watches after five years. It features a titanium build, a 3D floating antenna system for improved GPS accuracy, and structured marathon training tools. Huawei claims the wearable delivers up to 14 days of battery life and supports advanced performance tracking for both elite and amateur runners.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Price, Availability

In the UK, the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is priced at GBP 350 (roughly Rs. 42,900). It is currently available for purchase via the Huawei UK website. The smartwatch comes in Dawn Orange, Dusk Blue, and Midnight Black colour options. There's no word on when the wearable will be available in other markets, but it could be announced in the coming weeks.

Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Specifications, Features

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 sports a 1.32-inch AMOLED display with a 466×466 pixel resolution and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. Huawei protects the screen with second-generation Kunlun Glass for improved durability.

The company has introduced a novel Intelligent Marathon Mode developed with the DSM-Firmenich Running Team in the Watch GT Runner 2. The wearable is said to provide structured training plans, personalised race preparation, and real-time race data. Runners can track pace, predicted finish times, and gaps to target during workouts.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 also includes a digital pacer, fuelling reminders, and advanced metrics such as lactate threshold, running power, and a Running Ability Index. The company adds that the Huawei Health app offers post-run recovery insights and form analysis.

In addition to running, the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 supports more than 100 sports modes, including trail running, swimming, cycling, golf with access to over 17,000 courses in select markets, and freediving up to 40 metres. It carries 5 ATM and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance. The watch also includes ECG monitoring, heart rate variability analysis, blood oxygen tracking, sleep monitoring with breathing awareness, and stress measurement.

A major highlight in the Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 is the new 3D floating antenna architecture, which the company says improves positioning accuracy by 20 percent over previous models. The watch supports dual-band L1+L5 GPS and multiple satellite systems, including GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. It can continue calculating route and distance even when signals are briefly lost in tunnels or dense city environments.

The Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 supports Bluetooth calling, NFC payments, standalone music playback, and QR code scanning. It charges wirelessly and is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life under light usage, up to 7 days under typical use, and up to 32 hours in outdoor workout mode with precise positioning enabled.

The company says that the Watch GT Runner 2 case, bezel, crown, and buttons are made of titanium alloy. The watch measures 43.5×43.5×10.7mm and weighs approximately 34.5g without the strap. It comes with a breathable AirDry woven strap that Huawei claims improves airflow by 25 percent, along with a fluoroelastomer strap.

Sucharita Ganguly
Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features
