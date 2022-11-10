Technology News
Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Tipped for November 30: All Details

Infinix Hot 20 5G could be priced at around Rs. 15,000.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Infinix

Infinix Hot 20 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC

Highlights
  • Infinix Hot 20 Play has a 6,000mAh battery
  • Both the models have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Infinix Hot 20 5G has 50-megapixel primary rear sensor

Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand owned by China's Transsion Holdings, but a fresh leak suggests that the latest Hot 20 series phones will go official in India on November 30. The vanilla Infinix Hot 20 5G is expected to arrive in the sub-Rs. 15,000 price segment. The handsets, powered by MediaTek's SoCs, recently made their global debut. The Infinix Hot 20 5G packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup, while the Hot 20 Play has 13-megapixel dual rear cameras.

As per a report by Fonearena, Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play will be launched in India on November 30. The Infinix Hot 20 5G could be priced under Rs. 15,000. They are expected to go on sale via Flipkart.

Globally, the Infinix Hot 20 5G is priced at $179.9 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The price details of Infinix Hot 20 Play are not available at this moment.

Infinix Hot 20 5G specifications

As mentioned, the Infinix Hot 20 5G was globally launched in October. It runs on runs on Android 12-based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a touch sampling rate of 240hz and offers up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the handet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and 2-megapixel secondary sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5,000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging support are the other specifications of the phone.

Infinix Hot 20 Play specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 Play has a 6.82-inch HD+ (720 x 1,640pixels) IPS LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM and a maximum of 128GB of storage.

It comes with dual rear cameras led by 13-megapixel primary sensor, and offers an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The Infinix Hot 20 Play gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and houses a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
