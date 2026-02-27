Technology News
English Edition

Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?

Vladimir is a psychological limited series about a professor’s dangerous obsession with a new colleague.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2026 16:13 IST
Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Vladimir is set to premiere globally on March 5, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Vladimir is an 8-episode psychological drama based on Julia May Jonas’s
  • The series premieres globally on Netflix on March 5, 2026
  • Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall lead this dark comedy erotic thriller
Advertisement

Vladimir is more than a typical campus drama, unfolding as a slow-burning psychological tale infused with dark comedy, sensual tension, and intellectual intrigue. It examines the delicate lines between admiration, obsession, and desire, creating a narrative that feels provocative and emotionally unsettling. Through layered storytelling and sharp comedy, the limited series shows how a controlled academic life gradually unravels when fascination deepens into fixation, ultimately bringing unexpected consequences, ethical conflicts, and complex moral dilemmas for its central characters and situations.

When and Where to Watch Vladimir

Vladimir is set to premiere globally on March 5, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers with an active subscription will be able to stream all eight episodes of the limited psychological drama from the release date.

Trailer and Plot Vladimir

The trailer suggests a stylish, intellectual story where a professor becomes dangerously fixated on charismatic colleague Vladimir, as admiration turns into obsession, blending dark humour, forbidden attraction, tension, and conflicted drama.

Cast and Crew Vladimir

The series stars the brilliant Rachel Weisz as the complex professor “M” and rising star Leo Woodall as the enigmatic Vladimir. The supporting cast features John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick, as the series adapts Julia May Jonas's bold, psychologically deep novel in modern style.

Reception Vladimir

The series Vladimir holds a strong buzz on social media and on other streaming platforms. As Vladimir is still in its pre-release phase, an official IMDb rating is not yet available.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vladimir, Netflix, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Design of FIFA Edition Variants
OnePlus 15T Tipped to Launch With Nearly Identical Camera Setup as OnePlus 13T, Higher Price Tag

Related Stories

Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  2. Poco X8 Pro Series India Launch Timeline, Poco X8 Pro Max AnTuTu Score Leaked
  3. Realme C100 5G Briefly Listed on Amazon With These Key Specifications
  4. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  5. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale
  6. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV
  7. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  3. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  4. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
  6. Global Smartphone Shipments to Hit Record Low in 2026 Amidst Ongoing Memory Shortage, Prices Expected to Rise: IDC
  7. Realme C100 5G Specifications Revealed via Amazon Listing as Smartphone Bags Regulatory Certifications
  8. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »