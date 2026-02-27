Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?

Vladimir is more than a typical campus drama, unfolding as a slow-burning psychological tale infused with dark comedy, sensual tension, and intellectual intrigue. It examines the delicate lines between admiration, obsession, and desire, creating a narrative that feels provocative and emotionally unsettling. Through layered storytelling and sharp comedy, the limited series shows how a controlled academic life gradually unravels when fascination deepens into fixation, ultimately bringing unexpected consequences, ethical conflicts, and complex moral dilemmas for its central characters and situations.

When and Where to Watch Vladimir

Vladimir is set to premiere globally on March 5, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. Viewers with an active subscription will be able to stream all eight episodes of the limited psychological drama from the release date.

Trailer and Plot Vladimir

The trailer suggests a stylish, intellectual story where a professor becomes dangerously fixated on charismatic colleague Vladimir, as admiration turns into obsession, blending dark humour, forbidden attraction, tension, and conflicted drama.

Cast and Crew Vladimir

The series stars the brilliant Rachel Weisz as the complex professor “M” and rising star Leo Woodall as the enigmatic Vladimir. The supporting cast features John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick, as the series adapts Julia May Jonas's bold, psychologically deep novel in modern style.

Reception Vladimir

The series Vladimir holds a strong buzz on social media and on other streaming platforms. As Vladimir is still in its pre-release phase, an official IMDb rating is not yet available.