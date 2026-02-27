Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single Player Games on PC

Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC

Sony has released several first-party single-player games on PC in recent years, including The Last of Us Part 2 and God of War Ragnarok.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 27 February 2026 19:32 IST
Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC

Photo Credit: Sony/ Insomniac Games

Marvel's Wolverine will launch exclusively on PS5 on September 15, 2026

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Sony launches its live service games on PS5 and PC simultaneously
  • Saros is a PS5 exclusive set to launch on April 30
  • Sony will launch Marathon on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5
Advertisement

Sony could reportedly take a step back from releasing its first-party games on PC and return to PlayStation exclusive releases. In recent years, the PlayStation parent has ported many of its exclusive single-player games to PC. The company has also released its recent live service games on PS5 and PC simultaneously. But it could be going back to its platform exclusive strategy, at least for its single-player titles.

Sony Could Stop Launching Games on PC

In the latest episode of the Triple Click podcast, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed that Sony could be “backing away” from launching their console exclusive games on PC and returning to its “only on PlayStation” strategy.

“I think for them, their strategy is 'live service games are coming to PC,' but the sense I'm getting is that they're backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff — traditional single-player stuff — on PC.

Schreier went on to add that Insomniac Games upcoming action-adventure game, Marvel's Wolverine, may never release on PC.

“Even if they don't, Wolverine is coming in September. That's not going to be on PC; that's going to be on PlayStation 5 only,” he said

When asked if he thought the game would never launch on PC, Schreier said he “wouldn't be surprised” if it didn't.

“Even if it does, you have a very strong idea of what that is, and you need a PlayStation a play it, at least for the indefinite future,” he said.

Schreier said that Sony was going to stop putting its tentpole first-party single-player games, like The Last of Us 2, on PC. He added that Sony's PC releases were never that successful to begin with.

Sony's PC Release Strategy

While Xbox has gone fully multi-platform in the last two years, Sony has released some of its first-party single-player games after a delay following their PS5 launch. Usually, the company waits a year or two to put its PS5 exclusives on PC. Games like Insomniac's Spider-Man series, Santa Monica Studio's God of War reboot series, and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 1 and 2 have been ported to PC.

However, some single-player PS5 exclusives, like Game of the Year winner Astro Bot and PS5 launch title Demon's Souls, have never released on any other platform. This year, single-player Sony games like Saros and Marvel's Wolverine are launching exclusively on PS5. Saros, Housemarque's bullet-hell action game, will launch on April 30, while Wolverine will arrive on PS5 on September 15.

Sony, however, continues to bring its live services games to other platforms on day one. Helldivers 2 released on PS5 and PC simultaneously in 2024 and was released on Xbox Series S/X last year. Bungie's Marathon is slated to launch across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5, 2026.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, Sony, PlayStation, PS5 Exclusive, PC, Marvels Wolverine, Saros
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More

Related Stories

Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  2. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale
  3. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  4. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  5. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  6. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch Display
  7. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 With Intelligent Marathon Mode Debuts Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features
  2. Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC
  3. Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
  4. Android 17 Beta 2 Released: Lets Users Create Bubble for Any App, Expands SMS OTP Protection
  5. Ultrahuman Ring Pro Launched With 15-Day Battery Life, Jade Biointelligence AI: Price, Features
  6. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  8. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  9. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »