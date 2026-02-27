Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC

Sony could reportedly take a step back from releasing its first-party games on PC and return to PlayStation exclusive releases. In recent years, the PlayStation parent has ported many of its exclusive single-player games to PC. The company has also released its recent live service games on PS5 and PC simultaneously. But it could be going back to its platform exclusive strategy, at least for its single-player titles.

Sony Could Stop Launching Games on PC

In the latest episode of the Triple Click podcast, Bloomberg's Jason Schreier claimed that Sony could be “backing away” from launching their console exclusive games on PC and returning to its “only on PlayStation” strategy.

“I think for them, their strategy is 'live service games are coming to PC,' but the sense I'm getting is that they're backing away from putting their exclusive console stuff — traditional single-player stuff — on PC.

Schreier went on to add that Insomniac Games upcoming action-adventure game, Marvel's Wolverine, may never release on PC.

“Even if they don't, Wolverine is coming in September. That's not going to be on PC; that's going to be on PlayStation 5 only,” he said

When asked if he thought the game would never launch on PC, Schreier said he “wouldn't be surprised” if it didn't.

“Even if it does, you have a very strong idea of what that is, and you need a PlayStation a play it, at least for the indefinite future,” he said.

Schreier said that Sony was going to stop putting its tentpole first-party single-player games, like The Last of Us 2, on PC. He added that Sony's PC releases were never that successful to begin with.

Sony's PC Release Strategy

While Xbox has gone fully multi-platform in the last two years, Sony has released some of its first-party single-player games after a delay following their PS5 launch. Usually, the company waits a year or two to put its PS5 exclusives on PC. Games like Insomniac's Spider-Man series, Santa Monica Studio's God of War reboot series, and Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 1 and 2 have been ported to PC.

However, some single-player PS5 exclusives, like Game of the Year winner Astro Bot and PS5 launch title Demon's Souls, have never released on any other platform. This year, single-player Sony games like Saros and Marvel's Wolverine are launching exclusively on PS5. Saros, Housemarque's bullet-hell action game, will launch on April 30, while Wolverine will arrive on PS5 on September 15.

Sony, however, continues to bring its live services games to other platforms on day one. Helldivers 2 released on PS5 and PC simultaneously in 2024 and was released on Xbox Series S/X last year. Bungie's Marathon is slated to launch across PS5, PC, and Xbox Series S/X on March 5, 2026.