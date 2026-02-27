Ultrahuman on Thursday expanded its wearable portfolio with the launch of the Ring Pro. It is the Bengaluru-based wearable brand's third-generation smart ring, introduced alongside Jade, a real-time biointelligence AI. As per Ultrahuman, the new smart ring brings notable upgrades in battery life, processing capabilities, and durability. Jade, meanwhile, introduces a platform-level intelligence layer that is claimed to be designed to interpret health metrics across Ultrahuman's ecosystem in real time.

Ultrahuman Ring Pro Price, Availability

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro is priced at $479 (roughly Rs. 43,609). It is offered in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black, and Raw Titanium finishes, and is available in sizes ranging from 5 to 14.

The smart ring is available for pre-order globally, excluding the US. Shipments are scheduled to begin in March. The company says international pre-orders for the smart ring will be fulfilled on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers can trade in an existing Ultrahuman Ring Air or other eligible smart rings to receive discounts of up to $115 (roughly Rs. 10,470).

Ultrahuman Ring Pro Features, Specifications

The Ultrahuman Ring Pro sports a titanium unibody construction for durability. It comes with a redesigned heart-rate sensing architecture that is said to improve signal quality during sleep and recovery tracking. As per the brand, the upgraded dual-core processor enables faster data processing and improved measurement accuracy through on-chip machine learning.

Ultrahuman says the Ring Pro offers up to 15 days of battery life on a single charge, which is claimed be three to four times longer than competing smart rings. It also features enhanced onboard memory capable of storing up to 250 days of health data for continuity even when the ring is not synced regularly.

Ultrahuman has also introduced ProRelease Technology, which allows the ring to be cut apart more easily in the event of finger swelling or injury. The accompanying Pro Charging Case is claimed to deliver up to 45 days of battery life and supports Qi wireless charging. It uses UltraSnap Charging Technology for magnetic alignment and energy-efficient charging with reduced heat generation.

The case also includes Find My Case support with an integrated speaker, LED battery indicators, haptic feedback, and accelerated firmware updates via direct connectivity.

Ultrahuman's Real-Time Biointelligence AI

As per Ultrahuman, Jade is designed to generate real-time and actionable insights, setting it apart from conventional AI integrations that primarily analyse historical data. It can initiate breathwork sessions, trigger AFib detection, and surface long-term health trends. The system is claimed ot integrate data from the Ultrahuman Ring, Blood Vision's 120-plus biomarkers, M1 continuous glucose monitor (CGM), and environmental inputs from Ultrahuman Home.

Photo Credit: Ultrahuman

Jade is said to have two modes --- Standard and Deep Research --- with the latter enabling broader ecosystem-level analysis. Ultrahuman says user data is processed within a secure system, aligning with applicable data protection standards.

Jade is being rolled out as a platform upgrade to all Ultrahuman users globally, including in the United States.

Customised Health Micro-Experiences via PowerPlugs

Along with its smart ring and Jade, Ultrahuman also highlighted its growing PowerPlugs ecosystem. It is said to be a platform for personalised micro-experiences built on top of its health data stack. As per the brand, PowerPlugs are designed to tailor insights and tracking tools to specific health goals.

For example, AFib Detection monitors heart rhythm nightly, Caffeine Window identifies optimal coffee timing and personalised cut-offs, and Respiratory Health analysis that tracks snoring and breathing trends during sleep.

It also supports GLP-1 tracking, migraine insights based on Click Therapeutics' FDA-approved digital therapeutic technology, and more. There is also Vitamin D tracking, Shift Work adaptation, Pregnancy Insights, New Parent tracking, Circadian Alignment, and Social Jetlag monitoring.