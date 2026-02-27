Honor Magic V6 will be launched next month, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Just days before the launch, a senior Honor executive shared official images of the upcoming foldable smartphone showing a nearly creaseless inner display. This design element is likely to be the major highlight of the Honor Magic V6. The phone is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is set to compete with the Oppo Find N6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Honor Magic V6 Design, Specificatiions (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Honor product manager Fei Wang (translated from Chinese) shared images of the upcoming Honor Magic V6, showcasing its inner foldable display. The book-style foldable smartphone appears to have an invisible crease along the centre in the fully unfolded state. The display appears to be flat, and the frame has slightly rounded corners. It is seen with a metallic finish, and the USB Type-C port is visible on the bottom edge of the screen.

The executive says the crease-free display was achieved without compromising the thinness and lightness. He also claims that the improvements to the screen were made possible without compromising battery life, performance, and user experience. The company might have used advanced hinge engineering and upgraded display technology to eliminate the creases from the Honor Magic V6.

Currently, most foldable smartphones available in the market have a visible fold line. Removing the fold line offers a tablet-like viewing experience on the foldable phone's screen. Recently, Oppo teased its Find N6, highlighting a crease-free folding screen. Apple is also expected to use a narrow crease in its first foldable smartphone, measuring just 0.15mm.

Honor Magic V6 is scheduled to launch on March 1 at the company's ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era' event. It will be released alongside the Robot Phone. The battery capacity of the phone is likely to be around 7,000mAh. It is expected to offer 120W fast charging support.

Recently, Honor teased the Magic V6 in a red shade with a triple rear camera setup alongside a dual LED flash.