Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC

Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC

Most foldable smartphones available in the market have a visible fold line.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 19:45 IST
Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Honor

Honor Magic V6 is scheduled to launch on March 1

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Magic V6 design teased on Weibo
  • The book-style foldable smartphone appears to have an invisible crease
  • Honor teased the Magic V6 in a red shade
Advertisement

Honor Magic V6 will be launched next month, a day before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. Just days before the launch, a senior Honor executive shared official images of the upcoming foldable smartphone showing a nearly creaseless inner display. This design element is likely to be the major highlight of the Honor Magic V6. The phone is expected to feature a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. It is set to compete with the Oppo Find N6 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Honor Magic V6 Design, Specificatiions (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Honor product manager Fei Wang (translated from Chinese) shared images of the upcoming Honor Magic V6, showcasing its inner foldable display. The book-style foldable smartphone appears to have an invisible crease along the centre in the fully unfolded state. The display appears to be flat, and the frame has slightly rounded corners. It is seen with a metallic finish, and the USB Type-C port is visible on the bottom edge of the screen.

The executive says the crease-free display was achieved without compromising the thinness and lightness. He also claims that the improvements to the screen were made possible without compromising battery life, performance, and user experience. The company might have used advanced hinge engineering and upgraded display technology to eliminate the creases from the Honor Magic V6.

Currently, most foldable smartphones available in the market have a visible fold line. Removing the fold line offers a tablet-like viewing experience on the foldable phone's screen. Recently, Oppo teased its Find N6, highlighting a crease-free folding screen. Apple is also expected to use a narrow crease in its first foldable smartphone, measuring just 0.15mm.

Honor Magic V6 is scheduled to launch on March 1 at the company's ‘AI Device Ecosystem Era' event. It will be released alongside the Robot Phone. The battery capacity of the phone is likely to be around 7,000mAh. It is expected to offer 120W fast charging support.

Recently, Honor teased the Magic V6 in a red shade with a triple rear camera setup alongside a dual LED flash.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Magic V6, Honor Magic V6 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC

Related Stories

Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A New Leak Suggests the OnePlus 15T Won't Arrive With Camera Upgrades
  2. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale
  3. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  4. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  5. Amazfit Active 3 Premium With 1.32-Inch Display Launched at This Price
  6. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch Display
  7. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 With Intelligent Marathon Mode Debuts Globally
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei Watch GT Runner 2 Launched Globally With Intelligent Marathon Mode, 3D Floating Antenna: Price, Features
  2. Honor Magic V6 With Nearly Creaseless Inner Display Teased By Product Manager Ahead of MWC
  3. Sony Said to Be 'Backing Away' From Launching Its Single-Player Games on PC
  4. Android 17 Beta 2 Released: Lets Users Create Bubble for Any App, Expands SMS OTP Protection
  5. Ultrahuman Ring Pro Launched With 15-Day Battery Life, Jade Biointelligence AI: Price, Features
  6. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2 Now Streaming on Apple TV+: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Vladimir OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Rachel Weisz Starrer Thriller Online?
  8. Pakashala Pantham OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Ramya Krishnan And Aishwarya Rajesh’s Kitchen Drama Online?
  9. Kaattaan OTT Release Details Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro 75 With 4K QLED Display, 34W Speakers Goes on Sale in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »