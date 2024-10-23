A recent study proposes that the wheel, one of the most transformative inventions in human history, could have first been developed by copper miners in the Carpathian Mountains around 6,000 years ago. This theory, based on a detailed modelling study, suggests that the unique environment of these mining regions may have played a crucial role in shaping early wheel designs. Richard Bulliet, Professor Emeritus at Columbia University, and engineers Kai James and Lee Alacoque, explored how the challenges faced by miners might have driven key advancements in wheel technology.

Tracing the Wheel's Early Beginnings

While evidence of wheeled vehicles has been found across Europe, Asia, and North Africa from around 5000 to 3000 B.C., pinpointing the wheel's exact origins remains a mystery. The research focused on the Carpathian region between 4000 and 3500 B.C., when copper miners faced the difficult task of transporting heavy loads through narrow mine shafts. The team suggests that these practical challenges likely influenced the development of basic transport mechanisms, eventually leading to the wheel's creation.

The Innovations Behind Early Wheels

The study highlights 3 major and important innovations that likely emerged as people experimented with moving heavy objects. Primarily they think that miners would have used rollers to shift large loads. The first evidence was the creation of grooved rollers, which allowed materials to move more smoothly without slipping off. The next step was the introduction of a wheelset, where wheels were attached to a fixed axle, allowing carts to roll over rough terrain. Finally, the design evolved with wheels that moved independently of the axle, offering better control and manoeuvrability.

What's Next?

This study sheds light on how the wheel may have originated in Eastern Europe but the researchers have acknowledged the possibility that other ancient cultures could have discovered similar solutions independently.