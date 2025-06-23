Technology News
English Edition

‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift

A hidden mantle plume under Oman may explain India’s tectonic shift during ancient continental drift.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 June 2025 23:30 IST
‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift

Photo Credit: Pexels/David Luebbert

Researchers find a ghost plume beneath Oman, possibly tied to India’s tectonic motion

Highlights
  • Ancient magma plume found beneath Oman’s Salma Plateau remains hidden
  • Researchers believe the buried plume redirected India’s tectonic path
  • Plume named “Dani” is amagmatic, meaning it caused no surface volcanoes
Advertisement

A long-hidden plume of magma beneath Oman's Salma Plateau may have played a surprising role in shaping the Indian subcontinent's ancient journey, researchers report. This “ghost” plume — hot material trapped beneath Earth's thick crust — cannot erupt but may have shifted the Indian tectonic plate's course during its dramatic collision with Eurasia tens of millions of years ago. First detailed in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters, the finding reveals a new class of deep mantle plumes that shape continents silently, without the typical signature of surface volcanoes.

Hidden ‘Ghost' Plume Beneath Oman May Have Steered India's Collision Path with Eurasia

As per a Live Science report, the plume was detected using seismic data from Oman's dense sensor network. Under the leadership of geophysicist Simone Pilia, the group discovered that the plume altered the way sound waves moved through Earth's layers, which in turn pointed to its presence. Unlike most mantle plumes, which rise and erupt through the oceanic plates, Dani is amagmatic and does not create surface eruptions because of the thick continental crust above the plume. This finding means that there may potentially be many hidden plumes lurking beneath continents.

The Dani plume is the first such non-eruptive plume beneath a continental plate, which is broadening scientists' view of how mantle dynamics unfold out of sight. The researchers also calculated the movement of the Indian plate and found that it took a significant turn between 40 and 25 million years ago, which might have been affected by the shear stress created by the plume. The plume's effects on topography are expected to be small regionally, but its geological role could be relatively large.

While plumes typically leave a visible volcanic trail—like Hawaii's island chain—the Dani plume's evidence may have been erased by subduction activity in the nearby Makran zone. Still, researchers say this finding opens the door to discovering more “ghost” plumes, particularly in regions with similar thick crusts, such as Africa. As seismic technologies advance, more silent subterranean forces shaping Earth's history may come to light.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: tectonic plates, ghost plume, magma plume, India Eurasia collision, Salma Plateau, Oman geology, mantle plume, plate tectonics, Earth interior, seismic study
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor Magic V5 Teased to Measure 8.8mm Thick; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Revealed
Tecno Spark Go 2 India Launch Date Set for June 24; Key Features, Colourways Teased

Related Stories

‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a Pro 5G Long Term Review: A Blend of Style, Speed, and Power
  2. Kubera OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Dhanush Starrer Movie Online?
  3. Apple Could Consider Buying Perplexity to Strengthen Its AI Development
  4. Oppo K13x 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis' Perseverance Flight
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Ghost’ Plume Found Beneath Oman May Explain India’s Ancient Tectonic Shift
  2. Blue Origin’s Crewed Suborbital Launch Delayed Again Due to Weather Conditions
  3. Green Rooftops Could Help Cities Like Shanghai Filter Out Tons of Microplastics from Rainwater
  4. SpaceX to Launch Over 150 Memorial DNA Capsules into Orbit on Celestis’ Perseverance Flight
  5. Rubin Observatory to Unveil First Cosmic Images with World’s Largest Digital Camera
  6. The Gilded Age OTT Release: Where to Watch This HBO Original Series
  7. Cleaner (2025) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Yugi Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Samsung Exynos 2500 SoC With Up to 15 Percent Improved CPU Performance, Xclipse 950 GPU Launched
  10. Vivo X200 FE With 6,500mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »